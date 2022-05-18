This Day in Braves History: Dale Murphy homers three times against Pirates

Braves Franchise History

1951 - Braves catcher Walker Cooper has five hits in a 12-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1979 - Dale Murphy homers three times and drives in five runs to help the Braves to a 6-4 win over the Giants.

1996 - Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta opens two months ahead of the 1996 Summer Olympics. Following the Olympics, the stadium will be partially reconstructed as Turner Field.

2004 - Randy Johnson becomes the oldest pitcher in major league history to throw a perfect game as the Diamondbacks beat the Braves 2-0. It is the 17th perfect game in major league history and the first since David Cone in 1999.

MLB History

1912 - The Detroit Tigers use a team of replacement players in a 24-2 loss to the Philadelphia A’s. The Tigers have 19 players who are on strike in protest of the recent suspension of Ty Cobb.

1933 - The first All-Star Game is announced and will be played at Comiskey Park on July 6.

1956 - Mickey Mantle homers from both sides of the plate for the third time in his career setting a new major league record. Mantle goes 4-for-4 in the game and helps the Yankees to an 8-7 win over the Chicago White Sox.

1969 - Rod Carew steals second, third and home in the third inning of an 8-2 loss to the Tigers. Carew becomes the first player in 28 years to steal three bases in sequence in the same inning.

1988 - Dave Stewart sets a new major league record by committing his 12th balk of the season in a 4-1 loss to the Red Sox. Stewart will finish with 16 balks for the season.

1990 - Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg is charged with an error ending his 123 game errorless streak. The previous record was held by Joe Morgan who went without an error for 91 straight games.

2012 - Kevin Millwood throws his first shutout in nine seasons for the Mariners in a 4-0 win over the Rockies.

2015 - Marlins General Manager Dan Jennings is announced as the team’s new manager replacing the fired Mike Redmond.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.