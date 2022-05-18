Braves MiLB Recap: Even on a four-loss night Brandol Mezquita cannot be stopped

Two of the last three Tuesdays have been perfect for the Atlanta Braves minor leaguers. This Tuesday was unfortunately the opposite as all four teams lost. The Mississippi Braves came close, with some ninth-inning dramatics, and Augusta did score some runs so all was not lost.

Here’s how it went down on the Braves’ farm to open the week.

Gwinnett Stripers (17-20) 2, Memphis Redbirds (21-16) 8

Box score

Drew Waters, CF: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 K

Braden Shewmake, SS: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 2 K

Greyson Jenista, RF: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 BB

Connor Johnstone, SP: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 earned), 1 BB

Connor Johnstone, Brandyn Sittinger, Brandon Brennan and Thomas Burrows bullpenned their way through the Memphis lineup, each going two innings. The Stripers were in a 4-0 hole by the time Johnstone left and it was 7-0 after four. Nick Vincent struck out the side in the ninth but did allow a run.

At the plate, Drew Waters and Greyson Jenista had two-hit nights, each recording a double as well. Jenista is having himself a nice little start to the season, now hitting .287 with a .865 OPS. He has a five-game hitting streak in which he’s recorded eight hits as well. Ryan Goins was responsible for all the Stripers runs, driving in two on a seventh-inning single and a ninth-inning sacrifice fly.

Mississippi Braves (14-20) 5, Biloxi Shuckers (17-17) 6

Box score

Michael Harris II, CF: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 K

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 K

Riley Delgado, DH: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Jalen Miller, 2B: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 2B

Jared Shuster, SP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

This just wasn’t Mississippi’s night on the mound. First Jared Shuster, who has been on fire of late, couldn’t escape the first inning on a wildly erratic night, landing just 15 of his 34 pitches for strikes. Hayden Deal, who has been sensational out of the bullpen this year, followed and got shelled for three runs over 2.1 innings. Deal had allowed just two earned runs all season until Tuesday night. Coleman Huntley pitched three innings of shutout ball, and Jake Higginbotham, Justin Maese and Odalvi Javier each tossed a scoreless inning to set up the exciting ninth.

Riley Delgado got the scoring started with an RBI single in the second and Hendrik Clementina’s fifth double of the year drove in Jalen Miller, who had three hits himself on the night, in the third. Trailing 6-2 in the ninth, the M-Braves went to work. Michael Harris II doubled in Delgado to start the attempted comeback. Miller struck again with an RBI double of his own. Clementina then delivered once again and we had a 6-5 ball game with one out in the ninth. A pitching change sealed the deal, and Mississippi fell just short.

Rome Braves (19-15) 2, Aberdeen (25-7) 4

Box score

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 0-for-3, 1 BB

Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 K

Landon Stephens, DH: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 2 K

Bryson Horne, 1B: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB

Royber Salinas, SP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

One thing we know: Royber Salinas will not be deprived of strikeouts even when he has an off night. He landed 50 of his 85 pitches for strikes and K’d seven, but unfortunately couldn’t hold off the red-hot IronBirds allowing two runs in both the fourth and fifth inning. Malcolm Van Buren, albeit a bit wild walking three, Jake McSteen and Austin Smith were able to shut down the IronBird offense, but the damage had been done.

The R-Braves did get two back in the top of the sixth and it was the usual suspects. Justyn-Henry Molloy, swinger of the red-hot bat, drove in Bryson Horne on a sacrifice fly and Landon Stephens drove in Cody Milligan on a double. It was the R-Braves only extra-base hit on the night. Vaughn Grissom hasn’t struck out in what seems like an eternity but is now one full week (Tuesday-Tuesday).

Augusta GreenJackets (20-14) 6, Charleston RiverDogs (21-12) 14

Box score

Brandol Mezquita, RF: 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Stephen Paolini, LF: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Caleb Durbin, 2B: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB

Jorge Bautista, SP: 1 IP, 9 H, 8 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

It wasn’t the debut Jorge Bautista hoped for. He got absolutely shelled allowing eight runs on nine hits, none of which were a home run if you’re looking for the silver lining. Every pitcher that threw after Bautista (Tyler Owens, Peyton Williams and James Acuna) allowed at least a run. All four pitchers allowed 21 hits on the night.

At least the GreenJackets offense showed some life. Brandol Mezquita recorded his seventh multi-hit game of May, this one included his second triple of the season while driving in a third of Augusta’s runs. Stephen Paolini led the way with three hits and an RBI of his own. Cal Conley drove in the other earned run on the night.