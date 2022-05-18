Braves News: Tucker Davidson, Marcell Ozuna push Braves past Brewers

A productive night to put the Braves back in the win column.

The Braves pitching staff continued to stay solid as they evened the series with a 3-0 final on Tuesday night. Tucker Davidson tossed 5 innings of 3-hit ball and picked up his first major league win.

Marcell Ozuna provided some insurance to give the Braves their 17th win of the 2022 season. Ozuna scorched a ball to left field that gave Atlanta a 3-run advantage.

Max Fried takes the mound this afternoon as the Braves look to secure the series. First pitch is set for 1:10 ET.

Braves News:

All of your listener questions are answered in this week’s Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News:

Jacob deGrom underwent a follow-up MRI on Monday that showed “continued healing,” but there is still no timetable for his return. He has yet to throw a pitch for the Mets this season.

Rays 2B Brandon Lowe will be out for at least 3 weeks after suffering a stress reaction in his back. He has come to life for Tampa Bay as of late, collecting 7 XBH in his past 11 games.

Brewers reliever JC Mejia has been suspended for 80 games after a positive test for Stanozolol, a PED. Mejia has made the majority of his appearances with Triple-A Nashville, where he tossed 10.2 innings of one-run ball.

Orioles minor league pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended 60 games after violating MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement. He will be eligible to return in late June.

Cubs CF Jason Heyward was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. It has not been announced if Heyward has tested positive for the virus.

The Rockies placed RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 15-day IL with a lower back strain. He tossed two innings on Monday against the Giants before exiting with discomfort.

The Dodgers designated reliever Shane Greene for assignment. The former Brave made just one appearance for the Dodgers this season.