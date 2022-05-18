GameThread, 5/18/2022: Braves @ Brewers

Well, I hope y’all are ready for pitching. And also, ready for Ronald Acuña Jr. in the field. The Braves will line up this way:

Pretty standard stuff, though I am continually amused at how much the Braves tend to swap Swanson, Duvall, and Demeritte in nonsensical ways. A guy who hits leadoff shouldn’t then be hitting ninth later, guys. Leadoff is one of the most important positions, ninth is the least important. Oy. The Braves are actually 2-0 with this starting nine on the year (but not in this order); they beat the Mets with Max Fried using this arrangement earlier this month.

The Brewers will use Keston Hiura at first base as Rowdy Tellez slides into the DH spot, and Willy Adames gets the game off.

It’s a brand-new look for Craig Counsell’s team, as they’ve never used this lineup nor defensive arrangement before.

Statcast graphic, ahoy!