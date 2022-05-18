May 18: Brewers 7, Braves 6 (11 innings)

Keston Hiura’s two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning sent the Atlanta Braves to a 7-6 loss Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves missed out on another chance to score a series win and dropped to 17-21 on the season. Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna hit back-to-back home runs off of Corbin Burnes to stake Atlanta ton an early lead but the bullpen was unable to hold it. Max Fried allowed seven hits and three runs over six innings in the loss.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 18, 2022, 9:00am EDT
May 18, 2022, 9:00am EDT
-
May 18
Braves blow three leads, lose 7-6 on walkoff homer
It’s always something, and that something is rarely good. Today, it was relief pitching that curdled.
-
May 18
GameThread, 5/18/2022: Braves @ Brewers
Max Fried vs. Corbin Burnes
-
May 18
Fried, Burnes to star in marquee matinee matchup as Braves-Brewers wraps up
I hope you like pitching, or else this Braves-Brewers has been quite a bummer for you. That isn’t likely to change on Wednesday afternoon.