May 18: Brewers 7, Braves 6 (11 innings)

Keston Hiura’s two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning sent the Atlanta Braves to a 7-6 loss Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves missed out on another chance to score a series win and dropped to 17-21 on the season. Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna hit back-to-back home runs off of Corbin Burnes to stake Atlanta ton an early lead but the bullpen was unable to hold it. Max Fried allowed seven hits and three runs over six innings in the loss.