This Day in Braves History: Julio Franco becomes oldest player to homer in MLB game

Braves Franchise History

1981 - Terry Harper leads off the game with a single before Pirates pitcher Jim Bibby retires the next 27 batters in order. Atlanta falls 5-0 with Phil Niekro taking the loss.

2004 - Julio Franco breaks his own record as the oldest player in major league history to hit a pinch-hit home run. Franco’s homer ties the game in the eighth inning but the Braves fall to the Diamondbacks 6-4 in 11 innings. It is a record that he will go on to break a few more times before he is done.

MLB History

1962 - Stan Musial becomes the National League’s all-time hits leader with a ninth inning single giving him 3,431 for his career. Musial passes Honus Wagner on the all-time list as the Cardinals beat the Dodgers 8-1.

1963 - Bill Bruton ties a major league record by collecting four doubles in one game. Bruton will end the season with 21 doubles.

1970 - The lawsuit filed by former Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood against Major League Baseball begins its hearing in federal court.

1971 - Roberto Clemente hits the first ever inside-the-park home run at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati.

1976 - Carl Yastrzemski hits three home runs in a 9-2 win over the Tigers. It is the only three homer game of Yastrzemski’s career.

2002 - Cubs first baseman Fred McGriff hits a two run home run at Miller Park in Milwaukee tying Ellis Burks’ record of homering in 40 different major league stadiums.

2011 - The Red Sox sign Kevin Millwood to a minor league contract.

