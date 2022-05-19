Braves News: Tough losses piling up, mock draft, more

The Braves suffered yet another dumb loss on Wednesday, in a game where they led 4-0, 5-4, and 6-5, and could have won in the 9th, 10th, and 11th innings with a clean inning on the pitching side. I remain unconcerned about the talent of this team, and some of the Braves big bats have looked better in recent days after a prolonged collective slump, but at some point this team is gonna have to win some of these games instead of finding new and innovative ways to lose. This team is still easily talented enough to win the division, but they need the results to start falling the right way. This next stretch of schedule over the next month is pretty friendly, with a lot of teams below .500, so now seems like a perfect time to go on a run and rack up some wins.

Braves News

Here is Wednesday’s game recap on the aggravating 7-6 loss to the Brewers.

MLB Pipeline released a mock draft and here’s who they had the Braves taking.

MLB News

Max Scherzer left Wednesday’s game with side discomfort and was fairly animated about it on the mound.

Here is an early look at which teams could be sellers at the trade deadline, as the Braves figure to be buyers to some extent.

Buster Olney wrote for ESPN about the potential for Nationals’ star Juan Soto to be traded (PAYWALL)