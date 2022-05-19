Braves look to right the ship as they head into a three game series against the Marlins

A six-game road trip will continue for the Atlanta Braves Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves 2022 season so far can perhaps best be summed up by the word “inconsistent” and you need not look any further than their recent series in Milwaukee for an example. Atlanta’s offense was nonexistent in the opener as they managed just two hits in a 1-0 loss. They bounced back the next day with a 3-0 win thanks to some good pitching by Tucker Davidson and the bullpen. They had a chance to score a series win Sunday and built an early 4-0 lead against Corbin Burnes, but the bullpen was unable to hold it in a 7-6 loss in extra innings.

The Braves are 17-21 on the season and in fourth place in the NL East standings entering play Thursday. They trail the New York Mets by 7.5 games. Atlanta has lost two straight series and dropped two of three to the Marlins at Truist Park back in April. A lot of Atlanta’s struggles are tied to an inconsistent offense that is 17th in runs scored and has a 94 wRC+, but it’s hard to actually blame the players here, as the Braves’ bats are seventh in MLB in xwOBA — only two teams have underperformed their inputs more than the Braves so far, The pitching staff entered Thursday fourth in fWAR and fifth in the majors with a 3.45 FIP, with a big chunk of that being a bullpen that will enter play second in MLB in fWAR. The reality continues to be that the team is underperforming everything — its talent level, its production, its context-neutral stats when placing context on when those stats occur, its inputs, its expectations, you name it. We’re about as tired of typing “Braves look to right the ship” as you are of reading it, and the Braves are just going to have to actually win a bunch of games to get their season back on track. The process hasn’t always been great for this team, but it’s the results that are killing them now.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup for the final two games of the Milwaukee series after dealing with a sore groin. The Braves sorely need his bat in the lineup as he is hitting .261/.393/.435 with two home runs and a 140 wRC+ in 12 games. This will be Acuña’s first trip back to Miami since suffering a torn ACL there last July.

The Marlins come into the series with a 17-20 record, a half game ahead of the Braves in the NL East standings. They most recently took two of three from the Nationals but are just 4-6 overall in their last 10 games. Miami ranks 14th in the majors in runs scored and has a 107 wRC+. Their pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a 3.33 ERA and are 15th with a 3.78 FIP. The Marlins have an xwOBA .007 lower than the Braves so far this season, but a wOBA .010 higher, which sums up a lot. The Braves have the majors’ sixth-worst ERA-FIP gap; the Marlins have the fourth-”best” outperformance of their FIP by ERA.

Jazz Chisholm has been electric for the Marlins, hitting .304/.346/.617 with seven home runs and a 169 wRC+ in 128 plate appearances. Chisholm was 4-for-13 with a double, a homer and three stolen bases in the previous three-game series against the Braves. Things haven’t gone as well for two of their big offseason acquisitions. Jorge Soler is hitting just .195/.287/.391, albeit with seven home runs and a 98 wRC+. He has an above-average xwOBA but is underperforming it by a ton. Avisail Garcia has struggled as well, hitting .213/.242/.307 with three home runs and a 62 wRC+, and has a below-average xwOBA that he too is underperforming by a bunch.

Draft Kings Odds: Braves -145, Marlins +125

Friday, May 20, 6:40 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Charlie Morton (7 GS, 34.2 IP, 20.6 K%, 11.6 BB%, 4.93 ERA, 4.27 FIP, 4.82 xFIP)

After struggling through April, Charlie Morton has started to round into form in May. Morton allowed 21 hits and 24 runs over his first four starts. He has allowed a total of five runs combined in his last 16 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits and one run and struck out a season-high nine over six innings in his last start against the Padres. His seasonal line remains ugly, but that can resolve itself over time if he’s fixed whatever ailed him in April.

Trevor Rogers (7 GS, 32.1 IP, 20.6 K%, 9.2 BB%, 4.45 ERA, 3.80 FIP, 4.09 xFIP)

Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers will take the ball in Friday’s opener. Rogers faced the Braves back on April 22 and allowed four hits and just one unearned run over five innings. He has allowed just one run in his last two starts combined and struck out a season-best eight hitters in his last start against the Brewers. So far, Rogers hasn’t been the same guy who dominated in 2021 aside from that most recent start, so we’ll see whether Friday’s game is him getting back on his horse or continuing to search for his prior performance level.

Saturday, May 21, 6:10 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Kyle Wright (7 GS, 42.0 IP, 29.2 K%, 7.6 BB%, 2.79 ERA, 2.47 FIP, 2.97 xFIP)

Right-hander Kyle Wright will make his eighth start of the season for the Braves on Saturday. Wright was tagged for six runs against the Red Sox on May 10. He was able to settle in and pitch into the fifth minimizing the damage in a game that was mostly out of reach. He rebounded in his next start allowing three runs, two of which were unearned thanks to some shaky defense behind him, over 6 1/3 innings to go along with nine strikeouts. Wright faced the Marlins back on April 22 and was excellent, allowing just four hits while notching a career-high 11 strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Elieser Hernandez (7 GS, 33.2 IP, 19.5 K%, 7.8 BB%, 6.15 ERA, 6.51 FIP, 4.98 xFIP)

With top prospect Max Meyer close to being ready in Triple-A, Elieser Hernandez’s grip on a rotation spot may be slipping away. Hernandez has struggled with an ERA and a FIP above 6.00 through seven starts. The Braves tagged him for seven hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings back on April 23. He allowed three hits and two earned runs in four innings in his last start against the Brewers. Hernandez has managed to complete five innings in just three of his seven starts this season. The xFIP doesn’t look as bad, but it’s still a 29 percent worse than league average given the Marlins’ home park and the 2022 run environment.

Sunday, May 22, 1:40 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Ian Anderson (7 GS, 36.0 IP, 16.2 K%, 11.7 BB%, 3.75 ERA, 4.65 FIP, 4.62 xFIP)

Ian Anderson will take his turn for Atlanta in the series finale Sunday. Anderson’s peculiar season continued in his last outing where he allowed four hits, two walks and one run over six innings against the Brewers. Milwaukee’s lone run crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Anderson in the sixth inning. Anderson has dealt with a lot of baserunners but has done a good job of minimizing the damage. He has shown some improvement issuing just three free passes in his last two starts combined. However, his 16.2 percent strikeout rate is far below his career average as he just hasn’t been able to put away hitters. He has logged more than four strikeouts in just two of his seven starts. Anderson faced the Marlins on April 23 and allowed six hits and three walks, but just two earned runs over five innings. Anderson has continually outpitched his FIP and xFIP in his career and that’s no different in 2022, but one wonders how long he can continue to play with fire, even if his contact management seems reasonably effective right now (3.51 xERA).

Sandy Alcantara (8 GS, 50.2 IP, 20.9 K%, 10.0 BB%, 2.49 ERA, 3.88 FIP, 3.97 xFIP)

The Braves missed Sandy Alcantara during the series in Atlanta, but he will get the start for Miami in the series finale Sunday. Alcantara allowed just three hits and one run over eight innings in his last start against the Nationals. He has allowed a total of five hits and two earned runs in his last 15 innings. Like Anderson (but much better so far), Alcantara is seriously outpitching his FIP and xFIP, but his xERA is pretty close to his ERA.