Keith Law’s mock draft has Braves taking Justin Crawford in first round

In a new mock draft over at The Athletic by Keith Law, he has the Atlanta Braves are spending the 20th pick in the draft on Las Vegas prep outfielder Justin Crawford. Crawford is the son of former Tampa Bay Rays star Carl Crawford and a teammate of a top pick from last year, Tyler Whitaker, who was taken by the Astros in the third round.

My first mock draft for 2022 is now up for subscribers to @theathletic: https://t.co/D6wpmkyxXl #mlbdraft — keithlaw (@keithlaw) May 19, 2022

According to Law regarding Crawford and his first with the Braves:

“Carl’s son is a fairly high-ceiling guy with plus-plus speed and projected plus defense, and the sort of higher-upside guy Atlanta can take while coming off a world championship and a number of trades that have depleted some of their system’s star potential.

Crawford is a legitimate first round talent in his own right and has some of the same tools his father had early in his career including plus-plus speed and arguably a more well-rounded offensive game. He is a guy who will need some developmental time as he improves his skill and fills in his body, but he presents a potential high upside pick for the Braves.

Other players left on the board include Chase DeLauter and a number of arms that have either been linked to the Braves or are talented enough to have to consider.

Among other players of interest, Andruw Jones son Druw Jones went second overall in the mock draft.