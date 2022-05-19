Braves win in arbitration with Luke Jackson, owe him $3.6 million for 2022

One of the weirder aspects of the 2022 season that was necessitated by the lengthy work stoppage this past offseason is that arbitration hearings determining many players’ 2022 salaries are taking place DURING the season. Normally, these hearings take place before the season and having them during the season can create a certain level of awkwardness.

Just a little over a week ago, the Braves were victorious over Austin Riley in arbitration and will pay him almost $4 million for the 2022 season. Now, it looks like they can check Luke Jackson’s arbitration off their list.

Braves Win Arbitration Hearing Against Luke Jackson https://t.co/fpl4hjtUrq — Tim Dierkes (@mlbtrbraves) May 19, 2022

Luke Jackson will make $3.6 million in 2022 as that is the figure that the Braves filed ahead of their arbitration hearing (against Jackson’s $4 million filing number). While Jackson did end up having to have Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2022 season, arbitration hearings are SUPPOSED to not account for anything that has this season so far and should be looking strictly at past performance.

With Jackson’s hearing now done, the Braves now have just Dansby Swanson, Max Fried, and Adam Duvall left to deal with in arbitration.