Thursday night open thread

The Braves are a bummer right now. Name some things that aren’t a bummer. It’ll be a good exercise.

In Braves-relevant news, the Padres blanked the Phillies 2-0 today, a day after getting blanked 3-0 by Zack Wheeler. This is our new baseball universe. The Mets and Cardinals are currently in Manfredball extra innings, tied 5-5. (The Cardinals went ahead on an Albert Pujols double play as I typed this; Edwin Diaz blew a one-run save to push the game into Manfredball.) Max Scherzer’s injury was disclosed today to be oblique-related, and he’s reportedly going to miss around two months of game action.

There aren’t too many night games on the schedule for today. Probably the most interesting one left is the Texas showdown between the Astros and Rangers, which features Framber Valdez and an Astros team that, like the Braves, is destroying the ball (third in xwOBA) without commensurate results (eighth in wOBA).