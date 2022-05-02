Defending champ Braves endure surrealist nightmare of an April

There’s a proverb about pride coming before a fall. I don’t think there’s an analogous proverb for postseason success coming before a desolate hellscape of a month, but maybe there should be. This is your monthly recap for April 2022, and it was the sort of month only enjoyable for people who wish to be transported into Hieronymus Bosch paintings.

You could write a litany of the ways in which the month was awful for Atlanta, and I’m going to do some of it, but not all of it. The Braves were essentially projected before the season to be one of baseball’s top teams, and instead scuffled to a 10-12 record that finds them in fourth place in the NL East and five games back of first place at the close of April. (They’re four games out of a playoff spot, even with the expanded playoffs, too.) Only three teams in baseball shed more playoff odds over the course of the month; only five teams shed more expected end-of-season wins, and only two of those are actual contenders.

A bad month is a bad month, sure, but none of that explains why I’m referencing surrealism to talk about April 2022. That reason? Because the month should not have been this bad. I don’t even mean, “The Braves weren’t supposed to be this bad.” I mean that looking at the Braves’ component pieces, and then their record, makes little sense.

The Braves finished April with the 16th-most fWAR among position players — 16th in offensive value and 17th in defensive value. They finished 9th in fWAR for their pitchers (18th starters, sixth relievers). That combination doesn’t really suggest a sub-.500 month; even if you take their 2.5 position player fWAR and their 2.1 pitching fWAR, that suggests a .504ish winning percentage, not .455. But looking at the outputs obscures the nightmare. The horror lurks in the fact that the Braves finished April second in offensive inputs (i.e., xwOBA). They’re second in quality of contact (xwOBACON), second in barrel rate, and top 10 in exit velocity and hard-hit rate. Yet, they finishes just 12th in wOBA, and even worse offensively when adjusting for park. At the conclusion of April, only three teams underperformed their offensive inputs more than the Braves, and one of those two teams, the White Sox, had the worst month relative to expectations in the league. Alex Dickerson, Eddie Rosario, and Marcell Ozuna are all among the top 50 xwOBA underperformers in April. Due to a lack of calibration for the current ball, humidors, etc., leaguewide wOBA (.305) is way off of leaguewide xwOBA (.327); still, there are 100 “qualified” players outperforming their xwOBA, literally none of which are Braves. Travis Demeritte and William Contreras are the only two guys that have put a ball in play for Atlanta outperforming their xwOBA, and they have a combined 31 PAs between them.

To the extent that you are willing to ascribe some or all of this underperformance to the Braves using an offensive approach that works way less well when the ball doesn’t travel as far, the other side of that coin has also flustered the Braves defensively. The current roster featured a bunch of pseudo-DH outfield candidates, which worked pretty well for the Braves last year when outfielders mostly ran to the wall to watch balls fly beyond it. With outfield defense suddenly mattering, the Braves were ill-equipped to pivot — the Braves are eighth in team Outs Above Average with +3, but only 14th in Runs Prevented (from Outs Above Average) with +1, because the outfield has been a dreadful -5, third-to-last in MLB. Orlando Arcia has somehow racked up -4 OAA in 38 innings; he’s second-worst in outfield despite barely playing. (It’s also not “somehow” — the “how” is obvious with him flubbing multiple routine plays for extra bases, telling the lie to defensive positional adjustments that suggest the shortstop should have been killing it in the outfield.) Eddie Rosario was similarly dreadful before hitting the shelf with eye surgery; Marcell Ozuna, while bad defensively, looks like a defensive savant compared to what Rosario and Arcia contributed. At least there’s Adam Duvall, who finishes April tied for the MLB lead in OAA, and among the leaders in runs prevented.

Oh, but we’re not done yet. That defense has stung the Braves because it’s come at awful times. Yes, the Braves have one of the biggest ERA-FIP gaps in baseball (sixth-highest), but the real killer has been timing rather than ball-in-play stuff. Yes, the Braves have allowed an average wOBA-against on a top-10 xwOBA-against, but that’s not a gigantic difference. Rather, what’s been brutal has been sequencing — the Braves are in the bottom 10 in LOB-wins, which is a measure of how much sequencing has helped or hurt a team’s run prevention. As a result, the pitching-and-defense are 20th in RE24 and WPA while just outside the top 10 in FIP, middling in xFIP, top five in limiting exit velocity, etc. On the flip side, the Braves have sequenced poorly (eight runs worse in RE24 than in batting runs), so they haven’t been able to stumble into success where their opponents have burned them.

What this has resulted in is, fundamentally, a bunch of dreadful games where things don’t make sense. Wikipedia notes about the Theatre of the Absurd:

The characters in Absurdist drama are lost and floating in an incomprehensible universe and they abandon rational devices and discursive thought because these approaches are inadequate.

If that’s not an apt descriptor of the Braves in April 2022, I don’t know what is. Consider, that in the Braves’ 22 games:

They have out-xwOBAed the opposing team in 15 of them. 15! Yet, they are somehow just 10-5 in those games. Even if you figure that a team won’t win all the games in which it has better inputs than the other team, that should be made up for by the team winning games in which it was outplayed, right? Wrong. The Braves are 0-7 when the other team out-xwOBAs them.

They have outhomered the opposing team 12 times. They are only 7-5 in those games. They are 0-5 in games in which they are outhomered. It’s a coin flip: heads, you might win; tails, you lose.

The Mets are just one of four teams, lack of current calibration and all, outhitting their xwOBA. They are slightly below-average defensively so far. The Braves’ net xwOBA is .044 (hitting minus pitching xwOBA allowed); the Mets’ is .037. The defense doesn’t explain it, since it favors the Braves. The Braves are five games back in the division; the Mets are tied for the second-best record in MLB. The Yankees have MLB’s best record and its best xwOBA; the Braves are second in xwOBA, and are in the bottom half record-wise. This is an incomprehensible universe, known as “baseball, now with balls that don’t travel as far,” indeed.

You can gaze further into the abyss with this schedule nonsense:

Of these 22 games, the Braves were favored to win all but five. Of course, those are probabilities, but if we sum them, we get an expected record of 12-10 or 13-9. Those are far cries from what happened. And you can see the absurdity in some of the game results. Of the five games the Braves were most-favored to win, they ended up losing four of them. They’ve already lost three games in which they had an on-paper win probability of over two-thirds; in 2021 alone, they lost only four such games all season (out of 12; the math works!)

So, the road has gotten somewhat tougher. The Braves still project to finish with 90 wins. They are no longer the frontrunners for a division crown or a playoff bye, but the playoff odds are still a robust 74 percent and the roster hasn’t changed — despite all of this, and now just the league’s eighth-best playoff odds, they have the fourth-highest championship odds and third-best projected record going forward. Right now, this isn’t a question of talent. It’s a question of whether the “dumb stuff” of April will persist, and what, if anything, the Braves can do to overcome the hole that it’s thrown them into.

Anyway, with all that said, the Braves did win 10 games, and have some pretty cool performances on their roster right now. Austin Riley has been a top-30 position player, Kyle Wright and Max Fried have been top-10 pitchers, and A.J. Minter and Kenley Jansen have been top-30 relievers. So, after a 1,500-word detour into how much this month has sucked, let’s focus on some positives, and also then some very specific negatives.

Totally Meaningless Ivan Award for April 2022 Performance - Position Players

Look, Austin Riley is the obvious choice here, given that his 0.9 fWAR, 165 wRC+, and six homers lead the team. But this month is about anything but the obvious. So, I want to recognize Dansby Swanson here. Swanson’s month, offensively, sucked. He still has just an 80 wRC+, and a sub-.300 xwOBA, so it’s not the ball or bad luck. But, you want to know something about Swanson? At least he leads the position players in WPA.

Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, and Ozzie Albies, each of which have above-average batting lines, have negative WPA. Riley is positive, but his WPA is less than half of Swanson’s. I guess you could nod to the Travis duo of d’Arnaud and Demeritte, both of whom have great batting lines with close to Swanson’s WPA, but nah, we’re going with the absurdism here.

Swanson already has three games with a WPA over 0.2. Riley has zero. Ozuna doesn’t even have one above 0.1. In fact, the entire rest of the position player roster, other than Swanson, has combined for two such games: one by Adam Duvall (64 wRC+, sub-.300 xwOBA) and one by Alex Dickerson (one of the biggest wOBA-xwOBA gaps, DFAed and then outrighted to Triple-A). This is just another feather in the cap of “this month is stupid,” but at least the stupidity has worked out for Swanson. Kinda. The Braves still lost two of the three games with his big WPA totals. Sigh.

Also, Swanson leads all of MLB in OAA, and is tied for first in runs prevented via OAA. That’s kinda cool — he’s already doubled his entire OAA from 2021.

Totally Meaningless Ivan Award for April 2022 Performance - Starting Pitchers

Haaaa yeah I can’t even justify an unorthodox pick here. It’s Kyle Wright. The guy is third in MLB in fWAR, 15th in ERA-, 14th in FIP-, 16th in xFIP-, and 11th in SIERA, and those ranks include players who have only made one start so far. The Braves have won all four of his starts, and it’s not like they haven’t needed him to perform at his level when they did. When he departed his games, the scores were 2-0, 2-2, 1-0, and 2-1. Yes, the run environment is garbage, but he’s helped the Braves come out on the top of that when pitching. Will he keep it up? What happens when the league adjusts to what he’s doing now? I don’t know the answers, but we’ll take whatever bright spot we can get right now.

Totally Meaningless Ivan Award for April 2022 Performance - Relief Pitchers

Statistically, A.J. Minter has him beat in FIP and fWAR so far, but it’s hard to deny the small measure of salvation that Kenley Jansen has chipped in this month. Jansen has a 77/33/74 pitching line (ERA-/FIP-/xFIP-). The team has 17 shutdowns and eight meltdowns so far this season; Jansen is the only guy with three or more shutdowns and zero meltdowns. (Will Smith is 2/0; Minter is 3/1). So, thanks Kenley Jansen, for not plaguing this month with something the Braves definitely didn’t need: more bullpen issues.

Game-wise, this was a pretty boring month. The low run environment can mean that sometimes there are exciting reversals because the scoring margin is compressed; however, it often means that there’s just little scoring beyond an initial punch and the game just ends with a whimper. As a result, there aren’t big WPA swings associated with events or player performance in a game — and of the ten things I usually chronicle here, six came from the same game... which the Braves, of course, lost.

Best Offensive Play - Swanson comes through

The first of our many visits to April 27, this was the highest-yielding WPA play for the Braves so far this season. Down 3-1 in the eighth to the Cubs, the Braves struck out twice, before back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases for Swanson, who was 0-for-2 with a walk on the day. The Braves’ shortstop worked a full count, and then hit a hard-and-well-placed grounder to tie the game.

Best Run-Stopping Play - Wright gets two

Kyle Wright’s most recent start against the Cubs wasn’t as dominant as the three before. He struggled with fastball command and issued four walks, but still mostly kept the Cubs off the board (other than a bad play on a pickoff that resulted in a run scoring from third).

In a 2-1 game, not only did the Braves let him face the Cubs’ order for a third time, but actually let him continue into the seventh, which Wright started with a leadoff walk. That seemed like a fine time to pull the right-hander, but Wright had other ideas: he jumped ahead of Jason Heyward with a strike, and then started this twin killing to put an exclamation point on an outing where he didn’t have his best stuff. (Then he struck out Patrick Wisdom looking on a curve down the middle for the second time on the day.)

Most Dominant Single Game Offensive Performance

See Swanson’s hit above. That 1-for-3 with a walk and a game-tying two-out single is all it took for the Braves this month, who finished April 21st in position player WPA despite doing much better in terms of both inputs and even outputs.

Most Dominant Single Game Starting Pitching Performance

Ah yes, Kyle Wright again. An absolutely absurd April 22 game (but this time in a good way) from Wright, with an 11/1 K/BB ratio and six innings of scoreless ball in a game in which the Braves had just a 1-0 lead until the seventh. This game is probably best remembered for the Marlins loading the bases against Wright in the sixth with two outs, prompting a mound visit from Brian Snitker that resulted in Wright staying in the game. He got a comebacker from Avisail Garcia, and the Braves ended up shutting the Marlins out in the game. In some ways, this was one of the best starts by a Brave in recent history (check out the stats posted in the comments to the recap for that game), so that’s pretty cool.

Most Dominant Relief Pitching Performance

Hey look, another thing from April 27. Before the Braves lost this game, threw a breezy ninth to give them a chance to walk it off. He started with a three-pitch strikeout, got a pop-out from Seiya Suzuki, and then ended with a fly to left. Again, thanks to Jansen for not being the source of dramatics, hysterics, or histrionics.

Most Crushed Dinger

Take that, stupid more-draggy ball.

Of course, this also came in a loss (too little, too late, despite the massive crush job) — but on the season, a top 30 homer in MLB by exit velocity for Austin Riley.

Ugh, okay, the bad stuff. Real quick, I promise.

Worst Offensive Result - Eddie Rosarioh, no (I also typed this for September 2021 and I’m leaving it)

The same game in which Riley hit that moonshot, Eddie Rosario was again, not helping. You should remember that after Riley homered, Marcell Ozuna followed with a double to put the tying run on second with one out. Adam Duvall struck out, so it was up to Rosario, who did not succeed.

Rosario’s game-deciding PA went foul, bad whiff, ball, game over. Rosario was placed on the IL with eye surgery before the Braves played their next game.

Worst Pitching Result - Et tu, Matzek?

Not immune from the nonsense of April 2022? Tyler Matzek, whose very limited fall from grace underscores the stupidity of this month, and reinforces the stupidity of relievers. Matzek’s numbers across five appearances this month aren’t awful, but aren’t exciting, either: he finished 2021 with 60/76/94, and he’s at 90/106/105. A big part of that was his sequence in that star-crossed April 27 game: he came on afflicted by the miserable extra innings extra runner, gave up a double, and then gave up this sliver of obliteration to Patrick Wisdom:

Worst Single-Game Offensive Performance

Matzek wasn’t the only player to have a miserable game on April 27. Ozzie Albies had one to forget as well. He went 0-for-5. Three of his outs led off an inning. The other two came during pivotal moments in the game: in the second, with the bases loaded and the Braves down by a run, he hit a comebacker to the pitcher to end the inning. Then, in the eighth, after Swanson’s heroics, Albies had a chance to cap the comeback... but he grounded out to second, and that was that. It was the third-worst WPA effort of his career, and the worst since July 2019.

Worst Single-Game Starting Pitching Performance

Whatever happened to Huascar Ynoa against the Nationals on April 11, it wasn’t what the Braves were looking for. Ynoa finished the game having allowed five runs in three frames, with a 4/2 K/BB ratio. The xFIP was definitely fine (3.25), but he completely fell apart in the third yet was left in to shove the game out of reach, as he allowed a walk, two singles, a near-homer double, and a homer to Maikel Franco.

Worst Single-Game Relief Pitching Performance

Copy-paste Tyler Matzek’s misadventures against the Cubs here.

Most Crushed Dinger Allowed

This video is the homer highlight equivalent of the word “yikes.” 0-2 count to this? Woof.

In some other month, Corey Seager pulls this just foul. April 2022 was not that month. See you in May 2022, if we’re all still alive and/or cogent by then.