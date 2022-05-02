This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux sets a career-high with 14 strikeouts

Braves Franchise History

1987 - Graig Nettles and Dion James both hit grand slams to lead the Braves to a 12-4 win over the Astros. It is the first time since July 3, 1966 that the Braves have two grand slams in one game.

2000 - The Braves become the first National League team in 49 years to win 15 straight games with a 5-3 win over the Dodgers. The last team to do it was the 1951 Giants.

2001 - Greg Maddux throws a two-hitter in a 1-0 win over the Brewers while striking out a career-high 14 including eight of the last 10 batters he faced. It is his 100th complete game of his career. B.J. Surhoff homered in the third inning to account for the only run in the game.

2007 - Jarrod Saltalamacchia sets the record for the longest name in major league history. Fifteen other players have had 13 letters in their last name.

2012 - Chipper Jones walks off the Phillies in the 11th inning to give the Braves a 15-13 win over the Phillies. The Braves trailed 6-0 and were down four in the eighth. Craig Kimbrel blew a 13-12 lead in the ninth. Carlos Ruiz drove in seven runs for the Phillies.

MLB History

1909 - Honus Wagner steals second, third and home in the same inning for the fourth time in his career tying Ty Cobb for the major league record.

1923 - Walter Johnson records 100th career shutout as the Washington Senators defeat the New York Yankees 3-0. Johnson will end his career with 110 shutouts.

1939 - Lou Gehrig does not play against the Detroit Tigers ending his consecutive games played streak at 2,130. Gehrig removes himself from the lineup after experiencing continued weakness in his muscles. He will be diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and will never play again.

1954 - Stan Musial homers five times in a doubleheader split against the New York Giants.

1959 - Frank Robinson hits for the cycle in a 16-4 win over the Dodgers.

1968 - Phillies pitcher John Boozer is ejected by umpire Ed Vargo for throwing spitballs while warming up.

1972 - A’s pitcher Vida Blue ends his holdout and agrees to a $63,000 contract.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.