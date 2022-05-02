Braves News: Rough Weekend in Texas, Big Series Begins against Mets, Plus More

It is hard to say a baseball season can be defined by where things stand on May 2nd.

If you want proof of that, recap the 2021 Atlanta Braves.

However, it is also fair to point out that the Braves are facing a pretty important series on Monday as they head to New York and face the Mets in four games over three days. The Braves are currently 10-13, six games back of the Mets in the NL East and following a rough weekend series against the Rangers. Furthermore, what adds a bit more concern to the Braves performance so far in 2022 is the fact that Atlanta has struggled through a month of April that, on paper, contains a much easier schedule than May will competition wise.

A revolving door at the back of the rotation and an offense that is feast or famine, and has been far more famine as of late, are two main reasons for the Braves struggles. While Atlanta does have its best pitchers lined up for all four games against the Mets, the Braves need their best bats going as well. Overall, the result of this series will not create an insurmountable obstacle for the Braves However, if the Braves struggle to succeed, their path to the postseason does become a bit harder to navigate this summer.

