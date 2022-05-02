Braves Minor League Recap: Michael Harris slugs two home runs in crazy Mississippi win

The offenses had a show to put on for the Atlanta Braves affiliates, as the levels combined to score 34 runs and hit 10 home runs. The Mississippi Braves led the way as they scored ten of their eleven runs on home runs and hit five of them in total. Michael Harris took two pitches to extend his minor-league-leading on base streak to 21 games, as he demolished a baseball to lead the game off.

(11-13) Gwinnett Stripers 10, (12-12) Norfolk Tides 2

Box Score

Alex Dickerson, DH: 1-3, 2B, BB, .333/.500/.500

Braden Shewmake, SS: 1-4, BB, RBI, .292/.324/.431

Pat Valaika, 3B: 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, .288/.356/.450

Huascar Ynoa, SP: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 3.09 ERA

Jasseel De La Cruz, RP: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 9.64 ERA

The Stripers jumped on Norfolk pitcher and top prospect Grayson Rodriguez early scoring five runs off of him as they cruised to a win. The first inning was quiet for Gwinnett’s bats, but Alex Dickerson led off in the second with a double that opened the gates for a rally. A Pat Valaika double scored Dickerson for the first run of the game and the Stripers recorded five hits in the inning to score four runs. Braden Shewmake drove in the final of those with a single into center field. A fourth inning single from Delino Deshields Jr. forced Rodriguez from the game, and DeShields came around to score the fifth run on a sacrifice fly. Gwinnett had less luck against the Tide bullpen, but some balls found holes in the seventh inning and they loaded the bases with one out. Pat Valaika scored two on an RBI single before John Nogowski doubled home two more on a liner down the line, then advanced to third on the throw home before trotting in on an error that skipped out of play. Braden Shewmake drew a walk for the third consecutive game.

Huascar Ynoa was steady and effective for the Stripers, keeping them well in the lead with a strong outing. Through four innings he held the Tides completely in check, having only allowed one hit while cruising as Gwinnett held a 5-0 lead. A leadoff walk broke a streak of nine straight retired, but he bounced back to strike out the next two batters to give him a shot to escape the inning unscathed. Unfortunately a double with two outs broke up his shutout before he was able to get the final out and cap the inning. Ynoa allowed the first two batters in the sixth inning to reach, including a four pitch leadoff walk, but retired the next three to finish out his outing with no further damage. The Stripers bullpen had an easy one to close out and Brandon Brennan started that effort by striking out the side in the seventh inning. Once the game got truly out of hand Brad Brach was brought in and he lowered his ERA to 1.69 with a perfect eighth inning. Jasseel De La Cruz struggled in the ninth inning allowing a run on two hits and a walk.

Next Game: 5/3 vs (10-14) Charlotte Knights @ 12:05 PM ET

(8-13) Mississippi Braves 11, (9-11) Montgomery Biscuits 7

Box Score

Michael Harris II, CF: 2-6, 2 HR, 2 RBI, .333/.396/.586

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 1-4, HR, BB, .260/.374/.584

Luke Waddell, SS: 2-4, HR, 2 BB, 3 RBI, .296/.354/.394

AJ Puckett, SP: 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 6.75 ERA

Hayden Deal, RP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 1.06 ERA

The Mississippi offense was going off for much of this series with 45 runs scored and 12 home runs, and they capped it with a marvelous five home run comeback win. Michael Harris II stole the show on the second pitch of the game, unleashing a majestic home run to put Mississippi up early. Drew Lugbauer added his seventh home run of the second in the fourth inning and going into the late innings the teams were locked in a 3-2 duel.

Here’s the hometown call of Michael Harris’ (@MoneyyyMikeee) monster leadoff home run from Chris Harris (@CHarris731)!! pic.twitter.com/oqJz5Vv6lo — Mississippi Braves (@mbraves) May 1, 2022

This changed when Montgomery scored two runs to take a 5-2 lead and Mississippi was down to their final at bat in the ninth inning. With two outs in the inning and two runners on noted slugger Luke Waddell strolled to the plate and delivered his first home run of the season to tie the game. Mississippi then took advantage of an error in the 10th inning and Jalen Miller hit a two out grand slam to break the game wide open. A few pitches later and Harris did the same, putting his third home run of the series over the wall to make it an 11-5 game.

Michael Harris doing @MoneyyyMikeee things with his 2nd homer!! 11-5 M-Braves!!



This team is fun to watch pic.twitter.com/v8YuLxYeW3 — Mississippi Braves (@mbraves) May 1, 2022

Mississippi decided to test the bullpen door’s hinges in this game, rolling out six relievers as they tried to hold on to this game. AJ Puckett got the ball to start the game, and after a relatively calm opening frame he got into major trouble with two outs in the second inning and allowed three runs on three consecutive hits to give Montgomery the lead. That ended Puckett’s day, and it was up to Hayden Deal to continue his fantastic work this season. He did just that and got through two easy innings before loading the bases with two outs in the fifth inning. This brought in Odalvi Javier, who escaped that jam and covered 1 2⁄ 3 perfect inning with 3 strikeouts. Coleman Huntley was brought in for the eighth inning, but his steady pitching all season evaporated as he allowed two home runs with two outs to extend Montgomery’s lead. Huntley pitched a clean ninth inning, but didn’t seem to have his best this outing as he allowed two hits in the tenth and had to be lifted for Indigo Diaz. Diaz needed three pitches to end the game, forcing a fly out and ground out for the final two outs.

Next Game: 5/3 @ (9-12) Pensacola Blue Wahoos @ 7:35 PM ET

(13-8) Rome Braves 6, (8-13) Greensboro Grasshoppers 7

Box Score

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, .278/.387/.392

Landon Stephens, LF: 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, .261/.393/.638

Drew Waters, DH: 1-5, .364/.417/.727

Dylan Dodd, SP: 5.1 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 5.25 ERA

Dylan Spain, RP: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 9.72 ERA

Rome and Greensboro had an interesting battle, but Greensboro’s late home run doomed the Braves to be the only loss at the minor league level today. Rome trailed 1-0 as they came in for their turn to bat in the second, and a leadoff hit by pitch turned to gold for them as Drew Campbell tripled to tie the game. Unfortunately the Braves couldn’t do anything with Campbell on third and no outs and had to settle for just tying it. That couldn’t possibly come back to hurt. The second inning looked up for the Braves as Vaughn Grissom crushed his second home run of the season to score Drew Waters and make it 3-1. Unfortunately Greensboro answered with two runs the next half inning to make this a short-lived lead. Both teams traded zeroes for awhile until Greensboro jumped out with a three run seventh inning to put Rome on the ropes. Landon Stephens was able to deliver, however, with his eighth home run of the season. The three run blast tied the game up, but Rome didn’t do anything else in the game and the Grasshoppers took an eighth inning lead to the end.

Vaughn Grissom, you are cleared for take off. pic.twitter.com/dJydFijWDg — Rome Braves (@TheRomeBraves) May 1, 2022

Dylan Dodd had a characteristic outing for him as he looked strong in the early going but faded as he went through the order multiple times. Dodd had three strikeouts and no walks as the game cleared the third, and he was staked to a 3-1 lead to work with as he came out for the middle innings. After two quick outs in the fourth he allowed a simple single, but couldn’t make that all of the damage as he gave up a game-tying two run home run. Dodd worked around contact for the next couple of innings, but in the sixth loaded the bases with one out which prompted the manager to pull him in a tied game. Davis Schwab saved the game with a strikeout and a first pitch ground out to escape the jam, but one inning later allowed three runs to give Greensboro a lead. The home run ball came to hurt Rome in the eighth inning when Dylan Spain allowed a solo shot that ended up being the winning run in the game.

Next Game: 5/3 vs (8-13) Greenville Drive @ 7:05 PM ET

(12-9) Augusta GreenJackets 7, (6-15) Delmarva Shorebirds 5

Box Score

Cal Conley, SS: 1-3, 2B, BB, .182/.250/.351

Brandol Mezquita, LF: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, .343/.440/.433

Kadon Morton, CF: 1-3, HR, RBI, .113/.242/.226

Royber Salinas, SP: 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 1.52 ERA

JJ Niekro, RP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 1.47 ERA

Augusta seemed to be coasting to a win, but had to hold on tight as a late rally put the game in jeopardy. After allowing a home run in the top of the second inning the GreenJackets were behind in the game when they came to bat, and Brandol Mezquita provided an answer with his first home run of the season. Now tied, both starters shut the game down through five before the GreenJackets finally broke through. Rusber Estrada led off in the sixth inning with a home run, and the next two batters reached base to set up Adam Zebrowski for a two run base hit. Kadon Morton led off in the eighth inning with a home run to extend the lead and Augusta tacked on two more to make it 7-1 with three outs to go.

Royber Salinas should be done with being an Augusta GreenJackets, as he proved once again that Single-A is just not where he belongs at the moment. Salinas allowed a second inning home run but was otherwise untouchable with a nine strikeout performance that was somehow below the insane standard he’s set. There’s not much else to say about Salinas right now, except that he is too good for the level he is playing at. I would not necessarily make the same claim of the Augusta bullpen, but after Salinas departed they turned to JJ Niekro who has been their most reliable arm. Niekro pitched three phenomenal innings to give the offense a chance to take the lead, and he was rewarded with a shot to complete the deal and close out the ninth inning. To say that went sideways is an understatement. A triple, a ground out, and a walk scored a run but overall things weren’t feeling too scary. That is until a throwing error an a double scored two more runs, then with two outs a base hit scored a third and brought the tying run to the plate. This also brought the manager out and the ball was turned over to Peyton Williams. Williams promptly hit a batter and walked another to load the bases, but thankfully got a strikeout to end the game much, much closer than it needed to be.

Next Game: 5/3 vs (11-10) Carolina Mudcats @ 7:00 PM ET