May 2: Braves vs Mets

After a disappointing stop in Texas, the Atlanta Braves will move on to New York for a big four-game series against the NL East leading Mets. Atlanta dropped two of three to the last place Rangers over the weekend including a 7-3 loss Sunday. They juggled their rotation in order line up their top four starters for the upcoming series. Max Fried will be on the mound Monday night when the Mets will go with right-hander Chris Bassett.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast