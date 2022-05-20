This Day in Braves History: Brooks Conrad caps off big comeback against Reds

Braves Franchise History

1947: Singles only! the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Braves 4-3. This game featured 22 singles 12 by the Pirates and ten by the Braves.

1953: Lucky 13! The Milwaukee Braves play their 13th home game and surpass the entire season attendance from the previous season the team’s last in Boston. The crowd at this game helped skyrocket the team’s attendance 281,278.

2001: Barry Bonds homers twice, but the Braves get the last laugh beating the San Francisco Giants 11-6. Bonds became the 23rd player in history to have five homers in a two-game span.

2010: The Braves seven runs in the ninth to stun the Reds and claim the improbable 10-9 victory. The Braves were helped by four Cincinnati errors before Brooks Conrad Hit the pinch-hit game winning grand slam off the glove of Lance Nix to put the final dagger to the Reds hearts. It is only the second time in major league history that a pinch-hit grand slam overcomes a three-run deficit to end a game; the first was on July 8, 1950, by Jack Phillips of the Pirates. Craig Kimbrel earned his first big league win.

MLB History

1985: The Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers are rained out snapping a record streak of 458 consecutive games without a rainout. It’s also the longest into a season without at least one postponement due to weather.

1999: Take the Grand Tour! New York Mets slugger Robin Ventura becomes the first Major League player to hit grand slams in both games of a doubleheader, thus helping the Mets to a doubleheader sweep of the Brewers. Ventura also hit 2 grand slams in a single game while playing for the Chicago White Sox.

2018: Crank it up! Flamethrower Jordan Hicks of the St. Louis Cardinals ties Aroldis Chapman’s record for the fastest pitch ever recorded by pumping a couple of fastballs at 105 mph while facing Odubel Herrera of the Phillies. The first one goes for a ball, and Herrera manages to foul off the second before striking out on a pitched clocked at 103.7 mph.