Braves News: Braves play three against Fish, Luke Jackson arbitration, and more

The Atlanta Braves aim to get back in the win column as they begin a three-game set against the Miami Marlins tonight. The Marlins hold a half-game lead over the Braves in the NL East and have a 9-10 record at LoanDepot Park.

The Braves hosted the Marlins at the end of April and dropped two of the three games. Atlanta looks to change the narrative as Charlie Morton takes the mound in game one for his eighth start. Tonight’s first pitch is set for 6:40pm ET.

Braves News:

The Braves won their final arbitration hearing with Luke Jackson. Jackson will make $3.6M in 2022.

Bryce Elder continues to shine in Triple-A, striking out 11 on Wednesday night.

Find out what’s right and what’s wrong for the Braves in Starting Nine.

Keith Law’s mock draft projects that the Braves will take Justin Crawford, son of Carl Crawford, in the first round. Crawford is currently committed to LSU.

MLB News:

Max Scherzer will likely miss 6 to 8 weeks after his MRI revealed an oblique strain. Scherzer pulled himself from Wednesday night’s game after experiencing discomfort in his left side.

The Cubs reinstated Marcus Stroman from the COVID-19 injured list. He returned to the mound last night against the Diamondbacks. His final line for the night: 5.0 IP, 5H, 3R, 0BB, 6K.

Joe Panik announced his retirement on Thursday night after an eight-year MLB career. The infielder was picked in the first round by the Giants in 2011. Panik collected 733 hits in 818 career games.

Red Sox pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez underwent surgery on his right knee to repair a meniscus tear. There is no timetable for his return.

The Cardinals made a series of roster moves, following a right shoulder impingement from outfielder Tyler O’Neill.