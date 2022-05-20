Charlie Morton leads the Braves into Miami against the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will enter the final stop of their current road trip when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins Friday night. The Braves dropped two of three in Milwaukee to begin the trip and are currently 17-21 on the season and in fourth place in the NL East, eight games back of the New York Mets.

Charlie Morton will make his eighth start of the season in Friday’s opener and will be looking to continue a strong May. Morton struggled early on allowing 14 runs over 18 innings in his first four starts. He allowed four earned in 5 2/3 innings against the Mets to begin the month, but has allowed just one run in two starts since. Morton struck out a season-best nine in his last start against the Padres.

The Marlins will counter with left-hander Trevor Rogers who has put together a solid month himself. Rogers allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Diamondbacks on May 3. Since then he has allowed 10 hits and one run over his next 10 1/3 innings. Rogers faced the Braves in Atlanta on April 22 and allowed four hits and one unearned run in five innings.

Rogers has faced the Braves five times in his career and has a 5.24 ERA in 22 1/3 innings. Acuña is 2-for-6 against him in his career with a double and a home run. Dansby Swanson has four hits, including three doubles, in seven career at-bats against Rogers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup for the final two games against Milwaukee after sitting out five due to a sore groin. Acuña served as the DH in Saturday’s game and played right field on Sunday. The Braves placed Tyler Matzek on the injured list earlier this week due to a sore shoulder. In his absence, Spencer Strider is expected to see more high leverage opportunities out of the bullpen.

Friday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, May 20, 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Game