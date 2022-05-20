May 20: Braves vs Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves opened the trip by dropping two of three in Milwaukee dropping their record to 17-21 for the season. Atlanta enters Friday’s game in fourth place in the NL East and a full eight games back of the New York Mets.

Charlie Morton will look to continue his May turnaround when he takes the ball for Atlanta in Friday’s opener. The Marlins will counter with left-hander Trevor Rogers.

First pitch from loanDepot park in Miami is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.