Braves vs Marlins game thread

The Atlanta Braves will continue their six-game road trip Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves are 1-2 on their current trip and dropped two of three at home against the Marlins in April.

Tonight’s game will mark the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. to Miami for the first time since he suffered a torn ACL on July 10 of last season. Acuña recently missed five games due to a sore groin, but returned to the lineup for the final two games of the series in Milwaukee. He will bat in his customary leadoff spot and will DH in the opener.

Ozzie Albies moves up to third in the order against left-hander Trevor Rogers and will be followed by Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Travis d’Arnaud. Travis Demeritte will get the start in right field and will hit ninth.

A three game series vs. the Marlins starts tonight in Miami.#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/ylaXqPXlB3 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 20, 2022

For the Marlins, Jorge Soler returns to the lineup after missing the last two games due to some back soreness. He will DH and hit third. Bryan De La Cruz gets the start in left field and will hit seventh.

#Marlins lineup behind Trevor Rogers to start a three-game series with the Braves.



De La Cruz in left, Soler at DH, off day for Cooper pic.twitter.com/bcGADlAGC6 — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) May 20, 2022

First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.