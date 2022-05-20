 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves vs Marlins game thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will continue their six-game road trip Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves are 1-2 on their current trip and dropped two of three at home against the Marlins in April.

Tonight’s game will mark the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. to Miami for the first time since he suffered a torn ACL on July 10 of last season. Acuña recently missed five games due to a sore groin, but returned to the lineup for the final two games of the series in Milwaukee. He will bat in his customary leadoff spot and will DH in the opener.

Ozzie Albies moves up to third in the order against left-hander Trevor Rogers and will be followed by Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Travis d’Arnaud. Travis Demeritte will get the start in right field and will hit ninth.

For the Marlins, Jorge Soler returns to the lineup after missing the last two games due to some back soreness. He will DH and hit third. Bryan De La Cruz gets the start in left field and will hit seventh.

First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

In This Stream

May 20: Braves vs Marlins

View all 5 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...