Braves hold on for 5-3 win over Marlins

The Atlanta Braves homered three times in support of Charlie Morton in a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

The Braves didn’t waste anytime getting to work against Marlins lefty Trevor Rogers. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a rocket double to the left field corner. He moved over to third on a ground out by Matt Olson and then came in to score on a single by Ozzie Albies.

After a strikeout by Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna lifted a 2-2 pitch from Rogers into the left field bullpen for a two-run home run to extend Atlanta’s lead to 3-0. Ozuna has now homered in three straight games and has eight on the season.

Atlanta tacked on another run in the second when Dansby Swanson jumped on a high fastball and drove it out to left for a solo home run.

The Marlins got on the board in the second against Charlie Morton. Brian Anderson led off the inning with a double and then came around to score on a one out single by Bryan De La Cruz. Morton was able to escape further damage as Jacob Stallings grounded into an inning ending double play to send the game to the third.

The Braves got that run back in the third when Travis d’Arnaud took Rogers deep to make it 5-1.

Morton retired the side in order in the third, but was struck in the leg by a line drive off the bat of Jesus Aguilar. The ball deflected to Riley who threw to first for the final out of the inning. Morton wall off the field with no issues and stayed in the game. He hit Jorge Soler and allowed a single to Avisail Garcia to begin the fifth, but left them stranded retiring the next three hitters in order.

Morton didn’t make it through the sixth though. Aguilar led off the inning with a single and then came around to score on a monstrous home run by Soler that cut Atlanta’s lead to 5-3. Morton struck out Garcia for the first out but then allowed a single to Anderson and double to Jesus Sanchez to put runners at second and third with just one out. That would end Morton’s night as he was replaced by Collin McHugh who got Bryan De La Cruz to line out to Swanson at short for the second out. Jacob Stallings followed with a deep drive to left that Ozuna caught at the edge of the wall to end the inning.

Morton pitched well until things came apart in the sixth. He allowed seven hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five while throwing 87 pitches.

Miami threatened again in the seventh against Spencer Strider who retired Miguel Rojas and Jazz Chisholm for the first two outs. Aguilar followed with a single and then moved all the way to third on a double by Soler. However, Strider was able to leave them stranded as Garcia flew out to right to end the threat.

A.J. Minter took over in the eighth and allowed a one-out double to Garrett Cooper but struck out Stallings to leave him stranded at third. With Kenley Jansen having pitched four out of five games before Thursday’s off day, Will Smith got the ninth for Atlanta. Smith hit Miguel Rojas to begin the inning and bring the tying run to the plate. He responded with back-to-back strikeouts to Chisholm and Aguilar before getting Soler to fly out to end the game.