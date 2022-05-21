Kyle Wright, Braves look for second straight win against Marlins

Fresh off of a 5-3 win in the series opener, the Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Saturday when they continue their series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves homered three times in support of Charlie Morton while the bullpen pitched into and out of trouble to hold on for the win.

Kyle Wright will make his eighth start of the season for the Braves Saturday. Wright allowed three hits and three runs, although only one was earned, over 6 1/3 innings in his last start against the Padres. Wright faced the Marlins back on April 22 where he allowed four hits over six scoreless innings while recording a career-high 11 strikeouts.

Right-hander Elieser Hernandez will take his turn for the Marlins in Saturday’s game. Hernandez has struggled for much of the season and allowed three hits and five runs, although just two were earned, in four innings in his last start against the Brewers. Hernandez faced the Braves back in April and was tagged for seven hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Marcell Ozuna extended his homer streak to three straight games with a first inning blast Friday night. He is riding a seven-game hitting streak and is 6-for-11 in his career against Hernandez.

Ronald Acuna Jr. reached base had two hits and reached base three times in Friday’s game. Brian Snitker said that the plan is to DH Acuna for all three games of the series to avoid him playing on Miami’s artificial surface.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Date/Time: Saturday, May 21, 6:10 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan