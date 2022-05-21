Braves News: Marcell Ozuna continues home run streak, season highs and lows, and more

Three homers helped the Atlanta Braves outlast the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night. The bats were hot from the first inning, as Ronald Acuña Jr. led off with a ringing double in his first appearance in Miami since his injury. He later scored after a single off the bat of Ozzie Albies.

Marcell Ozuna collected his eighth homer of the 2022 campaign. Last night’s two-run shot was his third round-tripper in three consecutive games.

Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud each went yard to keep the Braves out front. Last night’s homers accounted for Swanson’s fifth of the year and d’Arnaud’s fourth.

The Braves look for a series win tonight with Kyle Wright on the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10pm ET.

Braves News:

Between a struggling offense and an elite bullpen, Battery Power TV analyzes the Braves’ highs and lows a quarter through the season.

Strong pitching performances all around from Braves minor leaguers.

The Braves are off to an 18-21 start; at what point is it time to worry about them?

MLB News:

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts says that Clayton Kershaw is likely a couple weeks away from throwing a bullpen session. Kershaw landed on the 15-day IL a week ago with inflammation of his SI joint.

Nationals INF Carter Kieboom will undergo Tommy John surgery next week and miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The 24-year-old was placed on the 60-day IL during Spring Training due to a UCL sprain.

A’s RHP Daulton Jefferies was placed on the IL after a Thoracic Outlet Syndrome diagnosis. It often requires surgery and pitchers who return from TOS surgery often have a lower success rate than Tommy John. Jefferies has started eight games this season and has a 1-7 record.