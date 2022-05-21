May 21: Braves vs Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Saturday night when they continue their series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves took the opener Friday night 5-3 thanks in large part to home runs by Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud. Ronald Acuna Jr. started at DH and reached base three times in the win. Kyle Wright will get the start for the Braves Saturday while the Marlins will counter with right-hander Elieser Hernandez.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.