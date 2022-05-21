Braves vs Marlins game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Saturday when they continue a three-game set against the Miami Marlins. Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud all homered for the Braves Friday night in a 5-3 win.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits and reached base three times in Friday’s win and is back as the DH again Saturday. Ozuna has homered in three straight games and moves up into the third spot in the batting order behind Matt Olson. William Contreras will get the start behind the plate Saturday and will be hitting eighth.

Braves Lineup 5/21 at Marlins



1. Acuña DH

2. Olson 1B

3. Ozuna LF

4. Riley 3B

5. Albies 2B

6. Duvall CF

7. Swanson SS

8. Contreras C

9. Demeritte RF



Kyle Wright P — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) May 21, 2022

For the Marlins, Garrett Cooper returns to the lineup and will be hitting second and playing first base. Jorge Soler homered in Friday’s game and is back in there Saturday as the DH. Peyton Henry will get the start behind the plate and will hit ninth.

#Marlins lineup



Soler at DH again; De La Cruz/Sanchez/Garcia outfield; off day for Aguilar; Payton Henry catching Elieser Hernandez pic.twitter.com/7lHj5jx6xp — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) May 21, 2022

Saturday’s game will get underway at 6:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.