This Day in Braves History: May 22

Braves Franchise History

1926 - Cubs pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander is presented with the keys to a Lincoln prior to a game at Wrigley Field. The Braves knock Alexander around and win 7-1. The Cubs will end their homestand and leave Alexander behind before waving him.

MLB History

1907 - Umpire Billy Evans needs a police escort after Tigers manager Hughie Jennings incites a riot.

1922 - The Yankees begin construction on their own stadium located in the Bronx. They have been sharing the Polo Grounds with the Giants since 1913.

1938 - The Dodgers announce contracts to install lights at Ebbets Field. The first night game will be played there on June 15.

1954 - Mickey Mantle goes 4-for-5 with four RBI in support of Alle Reynolds who tosses a 7-0 shutout against the Red Sox.

1958 - Ted Williams hits his 16th career grand slam to help Boston to an 8-5 win over the A’s. The homer ties Williams with Babe Ruth for the second most grand slams in league history.

1988 - Pedro Guerrero throws a bat at David Cone after being hit by a pitch in a 5-2 loss to the Mets. Guerrero will receive a four-game suspension for the bat toss.

1990 - Andre Dawson sets a major league record when he is intentionally walked five times in a 2-1, 16-inning win by the Cubs over the Reds.

1998 - The Mets acquire catcher Mike Piazza from the Marlins in exchange for outfielder Preston Wilson, pitcher Ed Yarnall and a player to be named later.

