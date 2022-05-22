Braves News: William Contreras powers Braves to victory, Ronald Acuna’s baserunning, more

Saturday was a fun game, as William Contreras hit two nearly identical opposite field home runs, Kyle Wright worked five scoreless innings, and Ronald Acuna did Ronald Acuna things.

Wright was not at his sharpest early on, as he threw over 50 pitches through his first two innings, but he settled in nicely and continued to show his newfound mental fortitude as he battled for five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and only needing 91 pitches to get it done.

Ronald Acuna drew two walks, hit a single, and stole his eighth base of the season. If he picks up the rate at which he hits homers, a 40/40 season is not out of the realm of possibility for Ronald. He has eight stolen bases on eight attempts through fourteen games, which as an absurd pace.

William Contreras is an interesting discussion point right now as he is absolutely crushing the ball. Travis d’Arnaud, however remains the primary catcher and has been pretty good at the plate in his own right. Snitker remained committed to using Contreras as the secondary catcher on the team after the game on Saturday, but using him as a DH a few times per week could be a good option to keep his bat in the lineup. He is unlikely to produce at the current rate that he is producing offensively, but he has an offensive profile that is very encouraging.

Braves News

MLB News

Top prospect Adley Rutschman debuted on Saturday and had a good first game at the plate for the Orioles.

Former Brave Josh Donaldson was involved in some controversy with the White Sox’ Tim Anderson.

Here are some injury updates from around the league on the likes of Bryce Harper, Taylor Ward, Lance Lynn, Xander Bogaerts, and Max Scherzer.