Braves look to complete sweep Sunday against the Marlins

After holding on for a 4-3 win Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves have the chance to record their first series sweep of the season when they wrap up a three-game series Sunday afternoon against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta homered three times in the opener to win 5-3. William Contreras homered twice Saturday and the bullpen held on late for a 4-3 victory giving them a 19-21 record for the season.

Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta and will be looking to continue a solid stretch in May. Anderson has continued to deal with traffic on the bases, but has thus far, been able to minimize the damage. He allowed four hits and two walks, but just one run over six innings in his last start against the Brewers. Anderson faced the Marlins back in April and allowed six hits, three walks and two earned runs in five innings.

Atlanta’s offense will have their work cut out for them Sunday afternoon against Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara who is coming off of two of his best starts of the season. Alcantara allowed three hits, one run and struck out five over eight innings last time out against the Nationals. He has allowed a total of five hits and two earned runs over his last 15 innings. Alcantara has a 2.20 ERA in seven career starts against Atlanta.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is 3-for-7 with a double and three walks in the series. He has also stolen two bases and is now a perfect 8-for-8 on the season. Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to eight-straight games with an RBI single in Saturday’s win. He is 7-for-20 with three home runs on the road trip and is 3-for-4 with a pair of walks in his career against Alcantara.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, May 22, 1:40 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 FM / 93.7 FM The Fan