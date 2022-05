The Atlanta Braves will be looking for their first series sweep of the season Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves won the opener 5-3 and then hung on for a 4-3 win Saturday thanks in part to a pair of home runs from William Contreras. Ian Anderson will be on the mound for Atlanta Sunday while Sandy Alcantara will take his turn for the Marlins.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.