Braves vs Marlins game thread

After back-to-back wins, the Atlanta Braves will try to end their six-game road trip on a good note when they wrap up a three-game series Sunday afternoon against the Miami Marlins. The Braves took Friday’s opener 5-3 and then held on Saturday night for a 4-3 win. Atlanta hasn’t won three consecutive games all season and a win Sunday would give them their first series sweep of the season. Ian Anderson will get the start for the Braves while Sandy Alcantara will take his turn for the Marlins.

Brian Snitker will shake up his lineup again Sunday for the series finale. Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in there as the DH. Travis d’Arnaud returns to the lineup and will slide into the cleanup spot in the order. Ozzie Albies will hit fifth with Austin Riley dropping to sixth. Adam Duvall also slides down a spot and will be hitting eighth and will play centerfield.

Braves Lineup 5/22 at Marlins



1. Acuña DH

2. Olson 1B

3. Ozuna LF

4. d’Arnaud C

5. Albies 2B

6. Riley 3B

7. Swanson SS

8. Duvall CF

9. Demeritte RF



Ian Anderson P — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) May 22, 2022

For the Marlins, Jazz Chisholm appeared to be in quite a bit of pain during the ninth inning of Saturday’s game, but he is back in the lineup Sunday leading off and playing second base. Garrett Cooper will hit third and DH while Erik Gonzalez gets the start at shortstop.

Marlins lineup for Sunday. Jazz Chisholm is at the top of the order after he appeared to be in quite a bit of pain during the ninth inning Saturday night pic.twitter.com/bEn7Dw2wjT — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) May 22, 2022

Sunday’s game will get underway at 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.