Braves come up short in 4-3 loss to Marlins

The Atlanta Braves were unable to produce a key hit against Sandy Alcantara in a 4-3 loss Sunday afternoon to the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins jumped on the board first as Jazz Chisholm worked a leadoff walk off of Ian Anderson and then advanced all the way to third on a double by Jesus Aguilar. Garrett Cooper brought Chisholm home with a sacrifice fly to give Miami an early 1-0 advantage.

Alcantara retired the first nine hitters he faced before Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled off the wall in left to begin the fourth. Acuña moved over to third on a ground out by Matt Olson, but was left stranded.

The Braves tied the game in the firth. Ozzie Albies led off with a deep drive to center that Jesus Sanchez dropped for a three-base error. Alcantara struck out Austin Riley, but Dansby Swanson dropped in a bloop single over the drawn in infield to score Albies.

Adam Duvall walked and Acuña reached on an infield single to load the bases, but Olson grounded out to end the threat.

Another leadoff walk came back to bite Anderson in the sixth. Cooper worked a free pass and then moved into scoring position on a ground out by Avisail Garcia. Brian Anderson followed with a single to left that scored Cooper to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead.

Despite being at 92 pitches, Anderson came back out for the seventh and allowed a leadoff single to Erik Gonzalez who immediately stole second and moved over to third as d’Arnaud’s throw down bounced away from Ozzie Albies at second. Jacob Stallings brought him home with a solid single to make it 3-1. Jesse Chavez took over and hit Joe Dunand on the hand and then allowed a single to Aguilar to load the bases. Chavez struck out Cooper before Garcia lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 4-1.

Anderson should have never came back out for the seventh and his final line suffered because of it. He allowed seven hits, two walks and four runs over six-plus innings. He struck out six while throwing 96 pitches.

Tyler Thornburg made his first appearance in over a week and loaded the bases in the eighth but was able to strike out Dunand to strand the runners.

Despite being over 100 pitches, Alcantara came back out for the ninth. Travis d’Arnaud popped a pitch up in foul territory that Aguilar dropped for an error. d’Arnaud made them pay with a double to left and then came around to score on a double by Albies to make it 4-2. Albies moved over to third on a fly out by Riley and scored on a ground out by Dansby Swanson. However, Alcantara got Adam Duvall to pop up on the infield to end the game.

The Braves had their chances against Alcantara but were unable to cash in a timely hit. He went the distance allowing six hits and two walks to go along with seven strikeouts. All three of the runs he allowed were unearned.

Atlanta will have to settle with a series win and a 3-3 road trip. They will return home where they will begin a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday.