Braves return home for divisional matchup against the Phillies

After a 3-3 road trip, the Atlanta Braves will return to Truist Park for a seven-game homestand against a pair of NL East opponents. Up first is a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves fell to 19-22 for the season after falling to the Marlins 4-3 on Sunday. For a myriad of reasons, Atlanta just hasn’t been able to find any consistency through the first quarter of the season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup on the road trip and picked up where he left off. He has reached base in 29 straight games dating back to last season and is a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts. Acuña spent the weekend as the team’s DH to avoid playing on the artificial turf in Miami. He will likely return to the outfield at some point during the upcoming series.

Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to nine straight games Sunday and had eight hits on the road tripm including three home runs. While Ozuna is showing signs of life, the Braves need to figure out what to do with the rest of their struggling outfield. Adam Duvall was 4-for-24 on the road trip and hasn’t homered since May 8. Despite his good work in center, he entered play Sunday with a 60 wRC+. Travis Demeritte got off to a great start, but is hitless in his last 28 at-bats to go along with 12 strikeouts. He has a 73 wRC+ following Sunday’s loss, and isn’t even underperforming his xwOBA the way most of his teammates are.

William Contreras homered twice in Saturday’s win and now has six longballs in 38 plate appearances. You have to wonder if the Braves will choose to utilize Contreras or Travis d’Arnaud as the DH and sit Demeritte when Acuña returns to the outfield.

The Phillies defeated the Dodgers Sunday to avoid a sweep. After a good road trip, they returned home and dropped four of six. They will enter Monday’s game with a 19-22 record while having gone 5-5 over their last 10 games. The Phillies and Braves have been pretty similar in the early going in 2022, though the Braves are a bigger disappointment given where they started. Both teams entered play on Sunday with a top-10 xwOBA and below-average defense. The Phillies have underperformed their xwOBA by less than the Braves, giving them a better overall batting line, but their defense has tended to let them down at comparably worse times. Both teams entered Sunday’s games with the same pitching fWAR, with the Phillies having an edge in position player fWAR driven largely by the difference in xwOBA underperformance (the Braves entered play seventh in xwOBA and and 14th in wOBA; the Phillies 10th and ninth, respectively).

Bryce Harper returned to the lineup Saturday after having a PRP injection last weekend. Harper has been relegated to a DH role due to a small UCL tear. Harper won’t throw for six weeks so he won’t be returning to the outfield anytime soon. That has forced the Phillies to use both Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber in the corner outfield spots on a regular basis.

Monday, May 23, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Zack Wheeler (7 GS, 38.2 IP, 25.9 K%, 6.3 BB%, 3.49 ERA, 2.65 FIP)

Right-hander Zack Wheeler will get the start for the Phillies in Monday’s series opener. Like a lot of pitchers, Wheeler was a bit inconsistent out of the gate, but has looked more like the 2021 version of himself late. He allowed four hits and struck out nine over seven scoreless innings in his last start against the Padres. He has allowed a total of three runs over his last 20 innings. The Phillies went 3-2 in Wheeler’s five starts against the Braves last year, with Wheeler dominating Atlanta’s bats in all but one outing.

Tucker Davidson (2 G, 1 GS, 7.2 IP, 13.5 K%, 13.5 BB%, 5.87 ERA, 4.14 FIP)

Tucker Davidson will stay in the Braves’ rotation and will make his second start in Monday’s opener. Davidson was roughed up in a mop -up appearance early in the season, but then went to Gwinnett where he worked out of the rotation. The Braves called him up last week for a start against the Brewers where he allowed three hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. With no off days coming up, Davidson has the opportunity to grab hold of the fifth starter spot going forward.

Tuesday, May 24, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Kyle Gibson (8 GS, 43.0 IP, 20.8 K%, 7.3 BB%, 3.98 ERA, 3.49 FIP)

Righty Kyle Gibson will make his ninth start of the season for Philadelphia Tuesday. Gibson struggled after coming over at the trade deadline last season, but has gotten off to a decent start in 2022. He allowed eight hits, two runs and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings in his last start against the Padres. Gibson faced the Braves once after the trade last season and allowed four hits and four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Max Fried (8 GS, 49.0 IP, 23.7 K%, 3.0 BB%, 3.31 ERA, 2.73 FIP)

Lefty Max Fried will make his ninth start of the season for the Braves Tuesday. Fried allowed seven hits and three runs in his last start in Milwaukee. He hasn’t been as crisp of late allowing 15 hits and seven runs over his last 12 innings. Fried made three starts against the Phillies last season allowing seven runs in 17 innings.

Wednesday, May 25, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Ranger Suarez (8 GS, 39.1 IP, 19.0 K%, 8.6 BB%, 4.12 ERA, 4.29 FIP)

Ranger Suarez made the switch to starter last season and has put up solid numbers since joining the rotation, though he’s taken a huge step back in 2022 relative to what he did last year. He allowed five hits, three runs and struck out five in just three innings against the Dodgers. He has made four starts in May and has allowed nine runs in 21 innings. This will be his first start against the Braves since 2018; he mostly dominated them in relief from 2019-on, except for one appearance where he was roughed up.

Charlie Morton (8 GS, 40.0 IP, 20.7 K%, 10.6 BB%, 4.95 ERA, 4.34 FIP)

After an up and down start to the season, Charlie Morton has looked much better since the calendar flipped to May. He still appears to be dialing himself in, but the walks have been going down while the strikeout rate is climbing. He cruised through five innings in his last start before things went sideways a bit in the sixth allowing seven hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Marlins. After allowing 14 runs in his first 18 innings, Morton has allowed eight runs through 22 innings in May.

Thursday, May 26, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Aaron Nola (9 GS, 52.1 IP, 30.9 K%, 4.8 BB%, 3.96 ERA, 3.69 FIP)

Right-hander Aaron Nola will get the start for the Phillies in Thursday’s series finale. Nola has been a horse for Philadelphia already making nine starts while logging 52 1/3 innings. The results have been a bit mixed, especially of late, but he has logged at least 5 1/3 innings in eight of his nine starts this season. He allowed five hits, four runs and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings in his last start against the Dodgers. Nola has a sparkling xFIP (69 xFIP-) so far this year, but has been victimized by homers and some poor timing. The Braves went 3-2 when facing Nola last year, and got the better of him most of the time — though he did dominate them once and did fairly well against them on Opening Day.

Kyle Wright (8 GS, 47.0 IP, 29.5 K%, 8.4 BB%, 2.49 ERA, 2.48 FIP)

Kyle Wright hasn’t been as lights out as he was through four starts in April, but he is showing that he can be successful even when he isn’t as locked in. Wright needed 52 pitches to navigate the first two innings in his last start, but was able to work out of trouble and toss five scoreless innings against the Marlins while allowing two hits and three walks. The walks have been creeping up of late, but Wright has still done a good job minimizing the damage. He has allowed a total of five hits and one earned run over his last 11 1/3 innings.