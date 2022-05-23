Braves News: Starting pitching success, Tucker Davidson wants to keep spot in rotation, more

Though Sunday was not as fun as Friday and Saturday (Sandy Alcantara has that effect on a lot of teams), the Braves were able to get a needed series win to end their road trip against the Marlins. Yes, the Braves still are working through plenty of struggles, especially offensively. However, a series win against an NL East opponent is a positive point to build on.
One other positive development for the Braves is the starting rotation has been quite good recently. Over the past two weeks, Atlanta’s starting staff has been among the best in baseball, including being second in FIP and fifth in K/9 rate among MLB starting staffs. Recent improvements from Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson have been a huge factor in that success. Hopefully, these results will continue to happen until the offense regains its form.
Braves News
- The Braves bats got going a bit too late in the 4-3 loss against the Marlins on Sunday despite another solid effort from Ian Anderson.
- After getting his first MLB victory this past Tuesday against the Brewers, Tucker Davidson is ready to claim the fifth spot in the rotation for good. His efforts to do that will continue tonight in the first of four games versus the Phillies.
- While it is still May, both the Braves and Phillies have plenty to play for as they meet for the first time in 2022 starting tonight.
- Brad Rowland and Eric Cole breakdown the first quarter of the Braves season in the latest Battery Power podcast.
MLB News
- First Albert Pujols. Now Yadier Molina. The long-time Cardinals catcher pitched an inning on Sunday in an 18-4 win over the Pirates.
- The Phillies will arrive in Atlanta with a little momentum from Sunday after an improbable comeback win thanks to a two-run error on Max Muncy of the Dodgers that allowed the winning run to score.
- Franchy Cordero delivered a walk-off Grand Slam in extra innings for the Red Sox.
- The Twins completed a one of the best comebacks of the 2022 season with their win over the Royals.
- The Dodgers extended reliever Blake Treinen for the 2023 season.
- Yankees reliever Chad Green will be lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery.
Loading comments...