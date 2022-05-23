Braves News: Starting pitching success, Tucker Davidson wants to keep spot in rotation, more

Though Sunday was not as fun as Friday and Saturday (Sandy Alcantara has that effect on a lot of teams), the Braves were able to get a needed series win to end their road trip against the Marlins. Yes, the Braves still are working through plenty of struggles, especially offensively. However, a series win against an NL East opponent is a positive point to build on.

One other positive development for the Braves is the starting rotation has been quite good recently. Over the past two weeks, Atlanta’s starting staff has been among the best in baseball, including being second in FIP and fifth in K/9 rate among MLB starting staffs. Recent improvements from Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson have been a huge factor in that success. Hopefully, these results will continue to happen until the offense regains its form.

