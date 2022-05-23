May 23: Phillies vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park Monday where they will begin a seven-game homestand with a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves and the Phillies come into Monday’s game with identical 19-22 records and are eight games back of the New York Mets in the NL East standings. Atlanta just completed a 3-3 road trip and are 9-11 in 20 games at home this season.

Tucker Davidson will make his second start of the season for the Braves Monday while the Phillies will go with right-hander Zack Wheeler.

Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET tonight and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.