Braves recall Dylan Lee, designate Tyler Thornburg for assignment

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move Monday in advance of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team has recalled left-handed reliever Dylan Lee to the major league roster and designated right-hander Tyler Thornburg for assignment.

Lee made 14 appearances at Gwinnett and struck out 23 hitters in 15 2/3 innings while posting a 2.30 ERA and a 2.58 FIP. He was on the major league roster for a brief stretch in April, but did not get into a game before being optioned back to Gwinnett.

Thornburg appeared in nine games for the Braves allowing four earned runs in 9 1/3 innings. He struck out 10 and walked five. He made the Opening Day roster out of spring training after signing a non-guaranteed deal, but had not seen a lot of opportunities in recent days. He walked two and struck out two in a scoreless inning Sunday against the Marlins, but that was his first appearance since May 10.

The Braves will have to drop a pitcher and add a position player on May 29 which is when Major League Baseball’s limit of 13 pitchers will go in effect.