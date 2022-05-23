Game Thread 5/23/2022: Braves vs Phillies

Well this is the first game of the season against the division rival Phillies for some reason and Snitker decided to massively shake up the lineup. You can see the full breakdown of the changes to the lineup in our article here. The pitching lineup doesn’t look great for Atlanta, with Zach Wheeler versus Tucker Davidson and you can read more about that in our game preview here.

You can see the statcast profiles of each team’s lineup below and with it you can see the...interesting lineup that Brian Snitker picked out for Monday’s game.

William Contreras will start in left field, just two days after Snitker downplayed the idea of playing him in the outfield, and he will bat second as well. Contreras has been unbelievably good this season at the plate, but it seems unlikely that William is just a 205 wRC+ baseline hitter now (although that would be pretty cool). Batting him second is definitely a bold move. D’Arnaud will also bat cleanup.