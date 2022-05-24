This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz strikes out 15 in win over Expos

Braves Franchise History
1957 - Cubs rookie Frank Ernaga hits a solo home run and then triples in his first two major league at-bats against Warren Spahn. The Cubs beat the Braves 5-1 and Ernaga is the second National League rookie to debut with a triple and a homer. He will hit one more home run in his major league career.
1992 - John Smoltz sets a franchise record by striking out 15 in a 2-1 win over the Montreal Expos.
1999 - Tom Glavine allows nine runs for the first time in his career in a 10-9 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
2007 - John Smoltz throws seven scoreless innings to help the Braves defeat Tom Glavine and the Mets 2-1. Smoltz becomes the first pitcher in major league history with 200 career wins and 150 saves.
MLB History
1880 - Roger Connor hits his first major league home run. Connor will retire in 1897 as the all-time leader in home runs with 136, a mark that will stand until Babe Ruth breaks it in 1921.
1930 - Babe Ruth homers in both games of a doubleheader giving him nine home runs in one week.
1935 - The Reds host the Phillies in the first night game in major league history winning 2-1 in front of 25,000 fans.
1956 - Mickey Mantle records five hits and a walk in an 11-4 win over the tigers.
1964 - Harmon Killebrew hits the longest home run ever at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium. The shot traveled a reported 471 feet to left center.
1984 - The Tigers set a new American League record with their 17th consecutive road win with a 5-1 victory over the Angels.
1995 - Dennis Eckersley becomes the sixth pitcher in major league history with at least 300 saves.
Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.
Loading comments...