Max Fried looks to get Braves pitching back on track against Phillies

Following a game that was doomed early on for the Braves due to falling into a seven-run hole, Atlanta is looking to bounce back against the Phillies in the second game of this four-game series.

The obvious key to this game for the Braves is to get a deep start and avoid walking people. I would argue that the difference in last night’s game was the fact that Braves pitchers walked seven Phillies batters and four of those batters came around to score. Meanwhile, Philadelphia only surrendered one walk. Believe it or not, Atlanta actually out-hit Philadelphia last night (11-10) and finished with a higher xBA (.280 to .239) as well. It’s clear that the walks killed the Braves last night, so those free passes absolutely have to be revoked tonight.

The good news for the Braves is that their starter tonight is Max Fried, who has a habit of going deep into games (he’s made it into the sixth inning in every start he’s made this season) and he doesn’t walk a ton of people (two is his season high). A Fried start is usually something to look forward to, but it’s definitely a sight for sore eyes after what happened on the mound for Atlanta last night.

On the other side of things, the Phillies will be sending Kyle Gibson out there for his ninth start of the season. Over his past three starts, Kyle Gibson has served up a mixed bag. He gave up two runs over six innings against the Mets back on May 8 before following that up with getting lit up for eight hits and six runs over 3.2 innings against the Dodgers. His most recent inning saw him make it into the sixth inning against the Padres, where he gave up eight hits again but only gave up two runs and struck out seven. Interestingly enough, he’s only walked one batter over the past three aforementioned starts. It’s hard to really get a serious idea of what to expect tonight, so this might come down to whether or not Atlanta’s lineup comes to the ballpark swinging right away.

No matter what, I think at this point it’s time to expect a bunch of strikeouts for the Braves. While Gibson’s strikeout rate isn’t too high (20.8 percent), the Braves as a team currently lead all of Major League Baseball in strikeout percentage (26.1 percent). I wouldn’t be shocked if Gibson continues the trend of running into the Braves and racking up strikeouts in a hurry. With that being said, the Braves just have to find a way to make their batted balls find some green. Somehow, they are second in all of MLB in Barrels per Plate Appearance (6.9 percent) and currently have the joint-highest differential in the National League between their team batting average (.225) and their expected batting average (.251). Granted, their xBA itself is still not great but their differential between wOBA (.307) and xwOBA (.340) is just as stark and their xwOBA is actually pretty high when compared to the rest of MLB.

Simply put, things have got to start turning in Atlanta’s favor at the plate and hopefully that will come sooner rather than later. It would be perfect if it happened tonight, though. Max Fried should give the lineup plenty of help as he hopefully adds another good start to his record this season, while the bats should have a better time dealing with Kyle Gibson tonight than they did with Zack Wheeler last night. It’s time to even this series up, so let’s see it happen this evening.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, May 24, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 FM / 93.7 FM The Fan