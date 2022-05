Max Fried will take the mound Tuesday night when the Atlanta Braves continue a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta has dropped two straight including a 7-3 loss in Monday’s series opener. The Braves are now 19-23 and nine full games back in the NL East standings. Kyle Gibson will start for the Phillies opposite of Fried.

Tuesday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.