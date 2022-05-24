Update on Eddie Rosario’s rehab

It appears Eddie Rosario is slowly making his way back to field after his eye surgery in late April.

Eddie Rosario, who’s recovering from retinal swelling, has begun doing light exercises including riding a stationary bike, but it’ll be several weeks before he’s likely to be cleared for any baseball activities. Return at some point around or after All-Star break seems likely. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 24, 2022

It was on April 26th, the team announced Rosario was set to undergo laser surgery to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye. The initial indication was he was going to be out between 8-12 weeks though the team never officially confirmed that timeline. Now, according David O’Brien of The Athletic, Rosario has begun his rehab with light exercises. The report states Rosario is likely to return some point around or after the All-Star break, which would put him back on the field around 12 or 13 weeks after the initial announcement.

Rosario struggled mightily in all aspects of the game the first three weeks of the season, batting .068/.163/.091 for a -20 wRC+, as well as a number of defensive misplays in the outfield. The hope is that most of those struggles could be attributed to the blurred vision he was expeirencing and now that it's been corrected, the Braves might see the player who was so instrumental in helping them win a World Series last season instead of the one who looked completely lost to start this season.

