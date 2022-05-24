Game Thread 5/24/22: Braves vs. Phillies

Last night got away from the Braves in an ugly manner. Tonight should be better with Max Fried on the mound, and the new-look lineup is going to get a second chance to show what they can do. The big change is that William Contreras will be the DH while Marcell Ozuna moves to the outfield, so let’s see how that goes. Hopefully the Braves can get on the board in this series so they don’t have to spend the next two days trying to salvage a split of a four-game home series.