Braves walk off in wild fashion with wacky 6-5 win over Phillies

A tight game between two divisional rivals ended up having an absolutely insane finish, as the Braves recovered from a blown save in the top of the ninth inning by getting up off of the mat and scoring two runs to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth.

The second inning was the first flashpoint in tonight’s game, since that was when both teams made their first respective appearances on the scoreboard. The Phillies scratched a run across after a Jean Segura broken bat single eventually turned into J.T. Realmuto bringing him home with a sacrifice fly. Atlanta responded by having a pretty long inning which saw them plate two runs. The Braves did all their damage with singles in this frame — Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley made it on with singles, then Dansby eventually brought home Ozzie with a .180 xBA hit that found green, then Ronald Acuña Jr. followed suit with a .190 xBA bouncer that brought home Adam Duvall (who reached on a forceout). It may not have been loud but the Braves will take offense any way they can get it at this point.

The scoring abated until the sixth inning, which is when Max Fried found himself in some serious trouble near the end of the frame. Two consecutive one-out doubles from Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper (with assistance from a passed ball with Travis d’Arnaud) made it a tie game at two runs apiece and then a two-out intentional walk followed up by Max Fried’s only unintentional walk of his outing suddenly made it a very dangerous situation for Fried. Following a mound visit from Brian Snitker himself, Max Fried was able to finish his night with a flourish as he struck out J.T. Realmuto to end the inning with no further damage done.

Bases loaded.



Tie game.



MAXIMUM FRIED

It was a good thing that the damage was limited, since the Braves responded immediately. By this time, the Phillies were on their second bullpen arm of the night and James Norwood was rudely welcomed to the game by Matt Olson. While I’m sad to report that Olson still hasn’t launched one into and/or over the Chop House in right field, he did get close with the dinger that he hit tonight. He crushed one that just barely stayed fair to the point where it bounced off of the foul pole to put the Braves back ahead.

Eventually, the Braves were able to load the bases with nobody out and that ended what was a really bad outing for James Norwood. Fortunately for him, Andrew Bellatti was able to pick him up and limit the Braves to just one run scored in that situation. Even that run cost the Braves an out, as Acuña plated Ozzie with a sacrifice fly that made it 4-2 Braves. While it was good to have the lead and a tiny bit of breathing room, it was still disappointing to see the Braves having to scratch-and-claw just to get one run in such an advantageous situation.

It ended up being good that the Braves did get that sacrifice fly, since Philadelphia had a response of their own in the very next frame. The trouble started with Will Smith walking Roman Quinn, which is just asking for trouble. Sure enough, Rhys Hoskins moved Quinn over to second base with a single and then Bryce Harper eventually made Smith pay for the walk by getting a two-out knock to bring home Quinn. Smith ended up getting three strikeouts in that frame, but the margin of error became very slim for Kenley Jansen once he eventually got the ball in the ninth inning.

It ended up being too slim for Jansen to handle. After going a very long time without a blown save (dating back to his days with the Dodgers) before blowing one in Milwaukee, Kenley Jansen picked up his second blown save in as many weeks. This time, he made the same mistake that doomed Atlanta pitching in the first game of this series: He surrendered a walk. Jansen walked Alec Bohm with one out, which was the absolute last thing you wanted to see with Bryce Harper coming to the plate. Harper wasted no time taking advantage of a mistake from Jansen, as he crushed a go-ahead two-run moonshot to put the Phillies ahead for the first time since the top of the second inning. According to this tweet from Jayson Stark, maybe we should’ve expected this result:

Bryce Harper's 2nd career HR vs Kenley Jansen makes him 5 for 11 lifetime vs Jansen. The other was in 2015.



Harper vs Kenley:

.455/.500/1.091

With that being said, this game still had one more utterly wacky twist left in it. Joe Girardi left Nick Nelson in the game for second inning in order to close out the game and to say that this was calamitous for the Phillies would be an understatement. Dansby Swanson got the comeback started with a leadoff double and then he scampered to third base when Nelson tossed a wild pitch Acuña’s way. Ronald then proceeded to hit a deep fly ball to right field that seemed destined to be a game-tying sacrifice fly. Instead, Philadelphia’s horrible defense conspired to turn it into a game-tying, two-base error when Roman Quinn and Nick Castellanos were unable to come up with the fly ball. That set the stage for William Contreras to bring in his fellow Venezuelan from second base to pull off an incredible walk-off win for the Braves, and Wild Bill delivered the goods!

While it’s not hugely shocking that the Phillies managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory once again, this is the type of win that has eluded the Braves so far this season. The Braves have had to endure some hard-luck losses time-and-time again here in the first quarter of the season, so it was about time for Atlanta to finally have one of these games go their way. There’s no telling if this is finally going to be “The Game” that gets this team permanently headed in the right direction, but it sure would be cool to look back on this night as the night when it all got started, right? Anyways, I’ll leave you with the Win Probability chart from tonight’s game, with special emphasis on where it was after Bryce Harper’s dinger. Enjoy this one, folks!