This Day in Braves History: Babe Ruth hits final three homers of his career

Braves Franchise History

1935 - Babe Ruth hits the final three home runs of his career for the Boston Braves in an 11-7 loss to the Pirates.

2007 - Jamie Moyer beats the Braves for the first time in 20 years and two days which breaks Mike Morgan’s record for the longest stretch between victories against a team in Major League history.

MLB History

1922 - Babe Ruth throws dirt in the face of umpire George Hildebrand after he was called out while trying to stretch a single into a double. Ruth is ejected and then goes after a fan. He will receive a $500 fine and will be suspended for one game.

1951 - Willie Mays makes his major league debut for the New York Giants while going 0-for-5 at the plate.

1953 - Al Kiner hits his 300th career home run becoming the 12th player to reach that mark.

1964 - Ground is broken on a new stadium for the St. Louis Cardinals which is expected to be ready in time for the 1966 season.

1982 - Ferguson Jenkins strikes out Garry Templeton to record the 3,000th strikeout of his career. Jenkins is the seventh player to ever reach that mark.

1989 - The Seattle Mariners acquire Brian Holman, Gene Harris and Randy Johnson from the Montreal Expos in exchange for Mark Langston and Mike Campbell.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.