Braves News: Leo Mazzone and Joe Torre to Braves HOF, Braves walk-off, and more

David O’Brien of the Athletic reported on Tuesday that Leo Mazzone and Joe Torre would be the next Braves inducted into the Hall of Fame.

I'm hearing that Leo Mazzone and Joe Torre will be the next inductees into the #Braves Hall of Fame, with Mazzone to be the first coach so honored. Not sure of date, but it would've happened a year or two ago if not for the pandemic. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 24, 2022

Leo Mazzone worked in the Braves organization as a pitching coach from 1979 to 2005. During his tenure with the Braves, Mazzone helped lead the franchise to 14 consecutive division titles.

Joe Torre joined the Braves in 1960 and served as their catcher until 1968. His best season came in 1964 when he averaged .321 in 601 at-bats. Torre took over Bobby Cox’s role as manager in 1982. He led the 1982 Braves to 13-straight wins to open the season, setting a Major League record.

Braves News:

The Braves found themselves back in the win column after Tuesday’s walk-off win against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario has begun doing light exercises as part of his recovery from eye surgery he had in April. Here is everything we know about his progress.

Michael Harris continues to shine in Mississippi. Find out more about his big games last week in the Braves Minor League Recap.

MLB News:

The Yankees placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day IL with tendinitis in his left Achilles. Chapman underwent an MRI on Monday that came back clean. He began the year on a hot streak, but struggles have come as of late, as his opponent batting average has been .474 in the last two weeks.

The Brewers placed OF Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day IL after suffering a right hamstring strain. Through 55 plate appearances, Renfroe slashed .266/.303/.503.

The Phillies avoided arbitration with RHP Zach Eflin after agreeing to a base salary of $5.5M. Next season’s mutual option includes a $150K buyout.