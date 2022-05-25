Charlie Morton, Braves look for second straight win against Phillies

After a thrilling walk-off win Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight victories when they continue a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night at Truist Park. The Braves won for just fourth time after their opponent scored first and did so after letting a lead slip away in the ninth. Perhaps such a game will be the spark that they need to finally get on a roll.

Charlie Morton will get the start in Wednesday’s game for Atlanta. Morton off to a tough start this season, but has shown signs of rounding into shape in May. After posting a 7.00 ERA and 5.79 FIP in April, Morton has a 3.27 ERA and a 3.22 FIP through four starts in May. He has been even better at Truist Park where he has a 2.89 ERA and a 2.59 FIP in 18 2/3 innings this season. Morton cruised through the first five innings of his last start in Miami before running into trouble in the sixth. He allowed seven hits, three runs and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings.

The Phillies will counter with left-hander Ranger Suarez who will be making his ninth start of the season. Suarez converted to the rotation last season and has provided the Phillies some stability. He made his second shortest outing of the season in his last start allowing five hits and three runs in just three innings against the Dodgers. Suarez has been much better on the road this season where he has a 2.50 ERA and a 3.85 FIP in 18 innings.

William Contreras came through with the game-winning single Tuesday night and has three hits in the series. Brian Snitker said after Monday’s game that Contreras will likely catch Wednesday’s game. For a team looking for offense, Contreras has given them a much needed boost. His 10 RBI are the most in baseball for a player that has played in 12 or fewer games. Contreras has a 187 wRC+ and has a hard hit rate of 44.8% through 47 plate appearances this season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. played the first two games of the series in right field. He had two hits and drove in a season-high two runs in Tuesday’s win. Since missing five games with a sore groin, Acuña is 8-for-26 two doubles and five walks in his last seven games.

There is rain in the forecast but Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, May 25, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan