The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two-straight wins Wednesday night when they continue a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves snapped a two-game skid Tuesday night with a 6-5 walk-off win as William Contreras singled home Ronald Acuña Jr. in the ninth. Charlie Morton will be on the mound for the Braves Wednesday while Ranger Suarez will get the call for Philadelphia.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.