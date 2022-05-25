Phillies vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Wednesday night when they continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Philadelphia will go with left-hander Ranger Suarez.

For the Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. was originally slated to DH, but was scratched from the lineup due to a sore quad. Ozzie Albies will leadoff against the left-hander while Dansby Swanson will slot into the second spot in the order. William Contreras is in the lineup for the third straight day and will catch and hit sixth. Travis Demeritte, who is hitless in his last 28 at-bats, returns to the lineup after a two game absence.

The Phillies will stick with essentially the same lineup as Tuesday with the exception of Odubel Herrera who will play centerfield and hit eighth and Bryson Stott who will play shortstop and hit ninth.

There is rain in the forecast, but Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.