Ronald Acuña Jr. scratched from Wednesday’s lineup (UPDATED)

Ronald Acuña Jr. has been scratched from Wednesday’s lineup against the Phillies due to a sore right quad. Acuña was originally slated to DH but will be replaced by Orlando Arcia. Ozzie Albies will now lead off with Dansby Swanson moving up into the second spot in the order.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from tonight's lineup with right quad tightness.

Acuña missed five games recently with a sore groin. Since returning, he has eight hits including a pair of doubles. He went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs in Tuesday’s come-from-behind win.

It isn’t a surprise that the Braves are playing it safe with Acuña who returned at the end of April from an ACL injury. With wet conditions likely for tonight’s game, It is probably a safe call if Acuña was feeling soreness.

Update - MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Acuña woke up feeling soreness in his quad and that he was still sore after running the bases during pregame. He is currently day-to-day.