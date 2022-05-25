Mike Soroka progressing in return from Achilles injury

There was a welcomed sight at Truist Park Wednesday as Mike Soroka threw a bullpen session and was seen running in a straight line in the outfield. Soroka, who hasn’t thrown a pitch since 2020, is working his way back from a pair of Achilles injuries.

Mike Soroka bullpen session pic.twitter.com/XGJqeugpgW — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 24, 2022

Soroka has been throwing bullpen sessions and expects to travel to Florida soon to start working on pitcher’s fielding practice according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Soroka and the Braves are still eyeing a return for around the All-Star break although nothing is in stone at this point. Per Toscano, the plan for Soroka is to log around 60 innings during the regular season and to stay under 100 this season.

“Hopefully get a good lead up, and (hopefully) this team is fighting for a World Series again at some point (and) that adds on to the inning tally at the end of the year,” Soroka said.

Soroka is still a long way from returning, but he has been progressing and things are looking good so far. He is still just 24 years old and could again be a major factor for the team down the road.